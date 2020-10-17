DLF Emporio's Luxury Shopping Festival is all about going back to the start

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

The constant spate of virtual conferences, events, launches, is no longer the new normal, and in fact become quite mundane. Taking a risk and going back to what events looked like pre-Covid, is DLF Emporio Mall with its first physical event post Unlock – 12th edition of its annual Luxury Shopping Festival.

The 12-day celebrations began with the first-ever digital showcase of India Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI, now followed by the eighth edition of Couture Weddings 2020. About the arrangements being made, Prashant Gaurav Gupta, Vice President and Head, DLF Luxury Malls, says, "We are strictly adhering to the WHO and MHA guidelines, and have put a lot of new processes and measures in place. We have activated a sanitisation tunnel for cars. While keeping the parking process contactless, automated sanitisers are available all the touch-points. We have installed high-definition thermal cameras and a sanitisation mat to enable seamless entry."

Stylists on board

For Couture Weddings 2020, Bollywood celebrity stylists Aki Narula, Astha Sharma and Mohit Rai, will play matchmakers between the couple and their perfect wedding look by appointment-only sessions from October 19-21. They will assist to-be brides and grooms with their trousseau selection, honeymoon shopping and wedding gift.

Till last year, walk-in guests were allowed into the styling lounge, but this year it will be strictly by appointment. “Guests will have to pre-book their appointments for the three-day showcase on our dedicated registration website, and then opt for a personal styling consultation for any upcoming occasion,” adds Gupta.

While Narula is known for styling Kareena Kapoor's wardrobe in Good Newz, Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe in Love Aaj Kal 2, Anushka Sharma's in Zero, and Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi; stylist Sharma's projects include The Cannes Film Festival, Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots, and Lodha.

Owner of MRStyles and Grain Fashion Consultancy, Rai has worked with Calvin Klein, Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Amit Aggarwal, Outhouse, Shivan and Narresh, Bridal Asia, and Mac Cosmetics. About the stylists on board, Gupta says, "I would not consider the number to be a factor, but the distinctive styles that they bring to the table."

Festivity with safety

DLF Emporio has mandated all the stores to restrict the number of visitors. Trying their best to create the festive vibes, there is an exhibit of Indian art by Masha Arts and Handicrafts and a range of exotic cars on the ground floor. Digital interactions have been activated, including accessibility for the inhouse retail partners.

"It will be a source of inspiration to reinvent the customer experience by taking the in-store experience online. We will focus on meeting purposeful needs via efficient omni-channel strategies," adds Gupta. In place are curbside pickup services for shoppers to shop from the brands housed at the property, and receive their purchases in their cars, via a designated concierge, without having to physically step outside their car.