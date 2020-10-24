STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Excessive production will be eliminated: Amit Aggarwal on future of fashion amid pandemic

The designer used experimental textiles as well as techniques to create garments from recycled material with sustainability as the central idea.

Campaign photo from Amit Aggarwal's latest collection.

Campaign photo from Amit Aggarwal's latest collection.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace fashion designer Amit Aggarwal believes coronavirus pandemic has pushed everyone in the fashion industry to adapt to "newer workmanship" and focus on quality rather than quantity.

The Delhi-based couturier, who is known for his use of recycled material to create modern silhouettes adorned with traditional Indian craftsmanship, said the pandemic-induced lockdown was an opportunity for him to rediscover the ethos of his label.

"The future of fashion will be built on rightfully taking care of the craftsman, inventing and training them to produce meticulously made pieces and eliminating excessive production in the post pandemic era," Aggarwal told PTI in an interview.

Growing up in a family of engineers, science was always a huge influence on the designer's work and after graduating from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in 1999 when he launched his eponymous label, technology played a huge part.

The designer used experimental textiles as well as techniques to create garments from recycled material with sustainability as the central idea.

The couturier believes his time at home helped him in finding out new ways to promote sustainability in fashion.

"Over the years, our understanding of up-cycling textiles and using sustainable practices has deepened and we continue to envision progressing towards a more sustainable way of running a fashion house."

"In past few months, fashion for me has become closer and more honest to the brands' core beliefs, values and aesthetics.

Playing by our strengths, looking back and rediscovering our roots. I definitely see a shift towards more modern and newer workmanship," he added.

Amid the pandemic, Aggarwal also created his latest festive fashion edit "First Light".

He unveiled the collection on Friday at the first-ever season-fluid and virtual edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) in Mumbai, in a show presented by TRESEMME.

The collection, inspired by cosmos, symbolises blazing human spirit, said the designer, adding that his aim was to give the costumers something out-worldly.

"The aim was to transport the audience into an escape from the lives we live. It is a celebration of our collective yearning for freedom." For the collection, Aggarwal combined chanderi and matka silk with industrial hand-weaving techniques inspired by traditional basket weaves.

He also mixed traditional lehariya and temple motifs with polymer in interesting collages.

"The effort was to be conscious of the world at large. We have relied on techniques and materials that we often use, but updated with contemporary silhouettes and an array of cosmos inspired colours," he said.

