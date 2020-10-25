Ole to Flamboyance: Spanish brand Desigual makes India debut

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Anyone who knows anything about fashion knows Desigual is by far the world’s boldest and brightest clothing brand. The Barcelona-based label, characterised by colourful patchwork, intense prints, graffiti art, asymmetry and bright colours, that has stores in over 72 countries, finally dropped anchor in India earlier this month.

Launched at Delhi's DLF Mall in Saket, the vibrant new Desigual store clearly lives up to its motto—La vida es chula or life is beautiful. "Desigual, in reality, is not a brand. It’s a group of people who believe in the power of creativity as a way of life," says Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez, an organised retail group that has brought the brand to India.

“The goal is to reach out to a younger audience by providing greater personalisation and a distinctive experience,” he adds. In keeping with this, the label is collaborating with designers, musicians, artists and icons of the fashion world to get closer to their clientele.

The brand relies on handmade designs even in this era of technology. "It connects us with our roots. We treat mistakes as a part of the creative process, promoting flexibility, continuous learning and experimentation," he says.

The brand is ready to woo the Indian youth with a plethora of silhouettes and cuts. The El Love collection is an ode to Desigual's essence. The Oriental floral collection has denim combined with blouses and shirts in flowing and soft fabric and detailed with flower patterns or Japanese-inspired embroidery and tie-dye effects.

The Hawaii collection boasts of colourful garments inspired by the palm trees and beaches that promise to transport you straight to paradise. Green, pink and blue tones are combined with white, red and denim to create head-turning outfits. The jackets, dresses, full-print shirts, white denim and fresh and natural fabrics stand out in a tropical look worthy of any festival or holiday destination.

The Sailor collection is for the young office-goer. With suits that are extremely comfortable and flowing, with autumnal prints in red and navy, total knitwear looks in beige and blue, single-colour parkas with sporty details, and much more, they are sure to be a winner at boardroom meets.

And if you are looking for travel wear, head to the Africa collection, with nature-inspired prints in ochre, khaki and black tones. Backpacks, handbags, bum bags and sneakers also make up the soul of the brand.

While they’re starting with Delhi, plans are also afoot for Mumbai and Bengaluru in the near future.