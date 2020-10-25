Product review: Zesty Lemon Body Scrub

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

There is something about the citrusy fragrance of lemons that instantly freshens your very soul. The Body Shop’s Zesty Lemon Body Scrub is the perfect answer to this dry weather. Effortlessly cleansing off the jaded skin, the added benefits of organic sugar make sure that there is a nice smoothness after a shower. As you towel off, follow up with The Body Shop Cool Cucumber Body Butter.

The Shea butter nourishes the skin and adds a wonderful suppleness to it that will last the whole day long. The products win brownie points for reminding us of pleasant summery and carefree days.