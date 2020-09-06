STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Form and Function: Putting theta healing in fashion

Designer Arpita Bhandari channels theta healing through her latest collection of furniture and home accessories.

Published: 06th September 2020

Product designer Arpita Bhandari

An intriguing mix of zero-fuss forms shaped by artisans in Gujarat and Rajasthan in recycled wood, threads, wicker, brass and marble form the mainstay of Neo Morph, the new collection launched by Mumbai-based product designer, Arpita Bhandari of Arpita B Design Studio.

The healing power of meditation meets tangible forms in chairs, benches, table lights, centre tables, corner table with a floor light. "The materials used underline our biggest learning that we have experienced during this global crisis. Mother Earth urges us not to take our environment for granted and find ways to work together without depleting our resources," the designer explains.

Upsweeping lines in subtle lamps, flowing contours of quiet tables mark a gentle progression as we meet challenges anew and reorient our skills in our areas of expertise.

"Each piece stands energised by the theta brain frequency, the seat of our intuition, intention and inspiration," shares Arpita, adding, "Having been a life strategist for the past seven years, I understand
the relationship we have with our 'space', how it is a reflection of our thoughts, feelings, actions and vice versa. My focus is on synchronising Mind Body Space as one."

In keeping with the current challenges, this collection hinges itself on Mother Earth and the impact of
COVID-19, urging everyone to derive comfort in the world's transition, through the modest hues and simple design.

"Colours evoke the desired emotions, elevating the energy of the space. Forms bring in structure and depth. I use emotion as a form of energy to design and curate every piece. Since your space is a reflection
of your inner being, infusing the energy you desire to experience in your space is very important and simply marks the beginning of that vital shift in all aspects of your life," says Arpita.

Of course, it has been a challenge making individuals understand her rather unique concept. "To bring an intangible object to life by infusing an emotion through an energetic process is difficult for someone to fathom unless they experience its results."

