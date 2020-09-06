Mini Marvel  

Express News Service By

It is intricate, it is innovative, it is tiny, but above all, it is the minutest watch ever made in India. Which is why Jaipur Watch Company’s bespoke ‘Ring Watch’ simply blows your mind. A beautiful union between a ring and a watch, this customised ‘Ring Watch’ is not just pretty, it is pretty functional too.

Who would have thought that there would come a time where one could wear a watch on a finger?This miniature 24 mm watch/jewellery has been created with gold (white/yellow) and set in diamonds with a mother of pearl. Its movement is built on Swiss diamonds (1ct).

Price: Rs 1 lakh