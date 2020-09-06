Moorish Delights  

Express News Service By

So what if you can’t make a vacation abroad in these times? Let AMPM’s lead designer Priyanka Modi take you to the heart of North Africa with her new collection, Kenza. Kenza, which roughly translates to ‘hidden treasure’ in Arabic, captures artistic influences from the architectural gemstone in Marrakesh—Le Palais De Zahia. Be it the sculpted arches and bannisters, the magnificent doorways with the curvilinear art, or the terrace with a panoramic view of the cityscape—Kenza draws its design influences from all these features. Besides, Morocco’s handcrafted zellij tiles, geometric Berber carpets and elaborate wood marquetry are all inspirations for AMPM’s creative prism.

Presented in a rich colour palette of lime green, deep Prussian-blue, pure ivory and more, the collection focuses on effortless style and understated elegance represented through breezy tunics, chic jackets, relaxed dhoti pants and scarves. The artwork in the collection, which reinterprets authentic Moroccan patterns, is further complemented with the subtle use of techniques such as dori work, sequin accents, single-thread embroidery and artisanal appliqué.

“When we designed this collection, the world was a different place—travelling was unrestricted, gatherings were celebrated and luxuries were in abundance. Over the course of this year, unprecedented changes and global economic setbacks have encouraged us to realign our priorities and embrace the eternal values of true luxury. Through this collection, we want our customers to invest in designs that can be consciously worn for years to come,” explains Priyanka.