STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Moorish Delights  

AMPM’s A/W ‘20 collection brings to you the eclectic heart of Moroccan art and design 

Published: 06th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

So what if you can’t make a vacation abroad in these times? Let AMPM’s lead designer Priyanka Modi take you to the heart of North Africa with her new collection, Kenza. Kenza, which roughly translates to ‘hidden treasure’ in Arabic, captures artistic influences from the architectural gemstone in Marrakesh—Le Palais De Zahia. Be it the sculpted arches and bannisters, the magnificent doorways with the curvilinear art, or the terrace with a panoramic view of the cityscape—Kenza draws its design influences from all these features. Besides, Morocco’s handcrafted zellij tiles, geometric Berber carpets and elaborate wood marquetry are all inspirations for AMPM’s creative prism.

Presented in a rich colour palette of lime green, deep Prussian-blue, pure ivory and more, the collection focuses on effortless style and understated elegance represented through breezy tunics, chic jackets, relaxed dhoti pants and scarves. The artwork in the collection, which reinterprets authentic Moroccan patterns, is further complemented with the subtle use of techniques such as dori work, sequin accents, single-thread embroidery and artisanal appliqué.

“When we designed this collection, the world was a different place—travelling was unrestricted, gatherings were celebrated and luxuries were in abundance. Over the course of this year, unprecedented changes and global economic setbacks have encouraged us to realign our priorities and embrace the eternal values of true luxury. Through this collection, we want our customers to invest in designs that can be consciously worn for years to come,” explains Priyanka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp