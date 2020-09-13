Contemporary Craft

By Express News Service

Beauty need not be unreachable and good design should permeate every home. It is with this vision that a leading home décor export house from Moradabad founded its décor brand—It’s All About Homes (IAAH).

Founded by Paarth Gupta, Gaurang Gupta and Gunjan Gupta five years ago, IAAH personifies Indian traditional craft techniques interpreted in the most contemporary manner. Born to a legacy of design and belonging to a family that believes in the call to go vocal for local, the brand in this short span has two stores to its credit. And a million homes inspired.

Now, as IAAH celebrates the first anniversary of its flagship store at MG Road, Delhi, it presents a collection called ‘Curiosity & Collectibles’. As studies turn into home offices and computers fill up every possible space, IAAH invites you to indulge in their stylish bookends, jewel boxes, photo frames, décor trays and tabletop accessories. Created with an uncompromising level of craftsmanship, these products are available in myriad styles from classic and contemporary to modern and minimal.

The design cell of the brand houses some of the best artisans and craftsmen based in Moradabad. They not only create heirloom furniture or décor products but carry forward the legacy of high quality craftsmanship, fine detailing and elegant style.