For Bubbly Brides

Clean lines, intricate embroidery, elegant silhouettes and a hint of drama are what define a Ridhi Mehra creation. Her seamless merger of western aesthetics into Indian couture has made her a favourite among modern Indian brides. And her Pre-Fall 2020 Collection—Serai—echoes that signature style. Soft pastels, neutrals and nude hues, punctuated with shimmery sequins, pearls, silk threads on geometric floral and paisley motifs, are the hallmark here. “The dance of tradition with the rhythm of aesthetics and stunning designs is what makes this collection a spectacle,” Mehra explains.

Everything about the collection is subtle and sublime. Combined with Indian jewellery and flowers, there is a sense of tranquillity that captures the poignant emotion of love shared with friends and family. “Anyone dressed in our ensemble will feel the embrace of perfection. We’ve incorporated a lot of play with organza and chiffon, embroidered raw silk, and exaggerated sleeves. It all creates the right amount of drama and daze,” says Mehra.

These fabrics, when enhanced with pearl embroideries and zardozi, offer a potent and timeless image that comes to the fore with its incorporation of the western-style veil. It’s a coming together of the best of both worlds. “We have all grown up with the dreams of a perfect fairytale wedding adorned with an elaborate tiered, wedding cake, white linen and scented candles—all in a naturally stunning area creating a bright and vibrant effect against a rustic theme. This is what we are trying to incorporate into our oeuvre,” says the designer.

Mehra launched her brand in 2012 with an aim to reinvent silhouettes and constantly pushes the boundaries of affordable luxury. “The recent fashion culture has evolved manifold, and affordable luxury is being accepted readily. From resale options to big brand warehouses, there are plenty of ways to find luxury items. It gives both the designers and the consumers a new avenue to dive into. So, who wouldn’t mind splurging into stellar pieces without worrying about the big bills?” she asks.