Midsummer dreams for men

A new season is all the reason you need to upgrade your wardrobe, and who better than Raghavendra Rathore to show you how.

Published: 11th April 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Customers who appreciate the beauty of customisation are Rathore's source of eternal inspiration.

Customers who appreciate the beauty of customisation are Rathore’s source of eternal inspiration.

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

The sweltering season has us all looking at clothes that are both comfortable and classic. Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur’s new summer collection is all this and more. With silhouettes made using the season’s staple—cotton—Rathore has launched a range of bespoke tailored looks that also include specialised denims and gabardines in a host of colours.

“The beauty of bespoke is that one is not a victim to fashion cycles. However, one cannot entirely negate the concept of a fashion cycle either, but certainly cherry pick its best elements,” says Rathore, who feels that post the pandemic, how people look at luxury products has evolved. While customisation has been the cornerstone of the brand, how garments are presented has certainly changed quite a bit.

Raghavendra Rathore

“Summer after summer, tailored looks will never cease to be in demand, but this year the focus has been on artisans and use of breathable fabrics,” says Rathore.Unstructured tailoring is the theme in this collection, making sure that the fit reflects a summer feel. The silhouettes are inspired by the Safari styling and the classic cut of the Jodhpuri bandhgala. The jackets fit beautifully around body contours, perfect for a summer evening allowing you to carry off a formal look with flair and comfort. 

“Traditionally, our customers appreciate the classic realm, so the denims too are reflective of the same sentiment. Stress-free, no chemical washes, strictly sustainable in the treatment. Tailored with a semi-casual feel into styles that are suitable to be worn at weddings and formal evenings. Since the brand had always propagated, and in a way, legitimised the pairing of a bandhgala with denims, the advantage of bespoke denim is that it can be tailored to ones fit, thus advocating the brand’s message of personalising the look for each of our clients,” says Rathore.

Denim, as we know, has always been associated with jeans and structure-less jackets. “Our approach is different. We start with creating a mood board to bring certain formality into the styles by introducing high-end details whether it is for the inside structure or the overall look. Like, for example, personalised insignias in silver, customised linings and other bespoke add-ons that make the product look unique as per the client’s request. In other words, the final product is only of its kind in the world,” he adds.

Customers who appreciate the beauty of customisation are Rathore’s source of eternal inspiration. “However, nothing is possible without those at the grassroot level. We are looking at supporting Indian manufacturers of cotton and also promote the idea of denims as bespoke tailored looks inspired by our heritage clothing,” he adds.

Besides, the Raghavendra Rathore Foundation has been pretty active over the last few months during the pandemic to create opportunities for a livelihood with dignity for the underprivileged, using design as a tool. Some of the brand’s most luxurious offerings are designed and manufactured by an inclusive scheme where artisans help put the products together. The aim, therefore, is not just to bring the lost art back by employing them, but also bring their talent forward and empower them to be independent and self-reliant.

