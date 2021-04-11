Say cheers! Check out Ellementry's new barware collection

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A thin gap between the wood and glass layers keeps the air surrounding the ice cool so that the ice cubes remain frozen for a longer time.

Ellementry has come up with a barware collection, 'Fryst' in wood and glass. 

Ellementry has come up with a barware collection, 'Fryst' in wood and glass. 

Continuing with its quest for new sustainable materials and fresh, natural looks, lifestyle home décor brand, Ellementry, has come up with a barware collection, Fryst, in wood and glass. 

This includes an ice bucket with the outer covering crafted in wood while a glass insert inside holds the ice. A thin gap between the wood and glass layers keeps the air surrounding the ice cool so that the ice cubes remain frozen for a longer time.

There’s also a wooden wine chiller that can be used to keep your wine or drinks, and wooden bowls that are perfect for bar snacks or to keep lemon wedges or fruit slices for making cocktails.

