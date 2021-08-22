STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Designer Bhumika Sharma launches summer festive collection called 'Gota Sitara'

Young and fun with contemporary styling and modern cuts, the collection includes drape saris, shararas, kurtas, skimpy lehengas, anarkalis and contemporary styles like peplum tops.

By Express News Service

A young designer with a vintage heart and an undying love for Indian craftsmanship, Bhumika Sharma has just launched her new festive collection, Gota Sitara. It heralds the hope of auspicious days where people can celebrate weddings and festivals with their loved ones.

Young and fun with contemporary styling and modern cuts, the collection includes drape saris, shararas, kurtas, skimpy lehengas, anarkalis and contemporary styles like peplum tops paired with dhotis and sharara pants.

The colour palette ranges from vibrant hues such as fuchsia, rani pink, gold and vermillion to more muted tones in nude, ivory and beige, all embellished with intricate handcrafted gota work. The fluidity of the silhouettes makes them comfortable and easy to wear with flattering bodices and delicate motifs. Also, since gota work is timeless, these pieces are collectibles where generations can enjoy them in whichever occasion they are celebrating.

As the designer says, “Having come out of such bleak times, I had to reconfigure my mindset and consciously went into this collection with a very positive outlook. Despite such life altering times, we have been able to find some solace and some form of happiness in small, intimate celebrations with our loved ones.

We have not let go of the spirit of celebrations, as Indians, the joy of putting on a new lehenga, glass bangles, an heirloom maang tika, payal, kajal—all these things have kept us feeling somewhat normal and thankful for the little pleasures of life.” The collection is now live on www.bhumikasharma.in and at multibrand stores across India, the US, Dubai and the UK.

