STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Six yards of splendour  

Shanti Benaras revels in the grandeur of pure gold and silver zari through its first retail store in Delhi
 

Published: 19th December 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Shanti Benaras store in Delhi's Mehrauli Area.

Shanti Benaras store in Delhi's Mehrauli Area.

By Express News Service

Steeped in Varanasi’s craft heritage, a Banarasi zari sari is a bespoke legacy and a cherished family heirloom of intrinsic emotional value to be passed down from one generation to the next. Similarly, the Banarasi sari business of the Shah family has been handed down from generation to generation, with the current owners being the fourth.

And it is this new generation that is now powering it to the forefront by moving out to Delhi and launching a new store in the national capital’s Mehrauli area. While the company has been in existence since 1950, the Shanti Benaras brand is just three years old with its young torchbearers, the brother-sister duo of Khushi Shah and Amrit Shah, leading the way.

The sweeping stairs flanked by Qutub Minar’s heritage compound wall on one hand and the store’s modern facade on the other, is a reflection of what you will find in the store—an old-world craft meeting 21st century aesthetics. Says Rama Mehra of Rama Mehra Studio, who designed the space, “We wanted the store to speak Shanti’s language of history meeting avant-garde fashion where the showcase is of thoughts and values in addition to the products.”

Plush furniture and lush lights lead you through three sections—first, a gallery of pichchwai paintings showcased with a captivating display of shawls; the second is of rich zari saris in dampaj, jangla and brocades, and the third has hand-embroidered lehengas with rich zari work. 

As the founder, Khushi, says, “This store holds four generations of hopes and dreams for a craft that we love.” Co-founder and brother Amrit adds, “Our dream was to create a store that allows easy access to real zari and that is why we are bringing this experience of Banaras and its craft mastery to Mehrauli.” 

Clearly, a masterstroke in art and design.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanti Benaras Banarasi sari Delhi Mehrauli area Khushi Shah Amrit Shah Benarasi sari Qutub Minar
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp