Yule Tools: Get your Christmas supplies from these online stores

Get into the festive spirit with products that help you create the best Christmas settings

Published: 19th December 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Christmas decorations and supplies.

By Express News Service

Kaunteya, a luxury tableware brand inspired by Indian mythology, unveils charming Christmas table settings with new collection, Jyamiti, that extols the artistry and symmetry of geometric lines to evoke elegance. 

Available at www.kaunteya.in.

The House of Things’ new table setting for the season, titled, ‘A Christmas from India’ in collaboration with Art-Chives.

Available at www.thehouseofthings.com

Red cotton table cloth from The Shop, available in rectangle, square and round options at their website 

www.theshopindia.com.

Christmas decorations from Paris-based home accessories brand, Christofle. Available at Emery Studio at 

www.emerystudio.in.

Trays, plates and platters from Serein Decor’s new Christmas Collection. Available at

www.sereindecor.com.

Wood-carved X’mas tree from Kolkata-based design company, Ochre At Home. Available at

www.ochreathome.com.
 

