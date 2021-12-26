By Express News Service

Carrying forward its rich 100-year-old legacy of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs, premium carpet brand Obeetee has now opened a grand new Experience Centre in Mumbai. The second after its Delhi store, this is part of the brand's plan to open 10 exclusive retail stores across the country in the next three years.

Spread over 3,000 sq ft in Studio Worli, the store is characterised by room-in-room experiences, helping the customer go on a personalised soiree at all times. The modern luxury setting amplifies the finer details of the legacy of Obeetee and its impeccable craftsmanship.

The store also boasts of customised lighting suitable for all times in the day and incorporates the use of kinetic fixtures that enable customers to see the carpets vertically in the entirety. This in-house technology also helps a customer see thousands of designs at one click and is called Carpet Diem.

"We have always believed in quality that is timeless, and heirloom-worthy products that last a lifetime. Each of our 25,000 artisans is now driven by a purpose to serve Indian homes with authentic and highest quality carpets for modern spaces," said Obeetee chairman Rudra Chatterjee, adding that this was a significant milestone in their endeavour to make the brand integral to Indian home essentials.

Last, but not least, is the fact that this luxurious experience gets elevated to even greater heights when you browse through the spaces, simultaneously sipping a cup of specially handpicked Makai Bari tea from Obeetee’s own tea estates.