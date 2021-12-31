STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stepping into the New Year in style

Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and protocols enforced by the authorities, one must welcome next year through closely-knit gatherings or by oneself

Published: 31st December 2021 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Niki Mehra, fashion, travel and beauty blogger

By Express News Service

A major chunk of New Year celebrations includes dressing up for a night of drinking, eating and dancing. However, given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and protocols enforced by the authorities, one must welcome next year through closely-knit gatherings or by oneself. Nonetheless, one can always keep the fashion quotient on New Year’s intact through these tips by Tejeshwar Sandhoo, and Niki Mehra, both fashion bloggers from Delhi.

Fashion tips galore

1.    When in doubt, wear a hat. But keep the rest of the outfit basic.

2.    If you’re wearing a basic dark suit then opt for a printed shirt in the same colour to add that oomph.

3.    A statement bomber is always a good idea.

4.    If you’re going to an ethnic themed party opt for non-traditional silhouettes and lots of prints.

5.    A coloured turtleneck with a pair of fitted denims and brown shoes can help one achieve the right look.

6.    Wear a suit with a plain tee and fun sneakers and socks.

7.    A nice jacquard blazer over a basic black outfit can look dapper.

8.    If you’re in a part of India which isn’t too cold, go for a  nice light coloured suit.

9.    A metallic sweat suit is always a good idea if you’re planning to dance all night.

- Tejeshwar Sandhoo, men’s lifestyle blogger

Keeping it elegant

1.     The three C’s are my fashion guide for all winter intimate parties. Comfort, wearing a dress just because it’s new year’s isn’t a rule. You can rock a pair of pants too; Cosy, a neutral colour overcoat will match all your patterns and silhouettes; Chic, It’s a party! Sequin and deeper colours like electric blue and reds is the way to stand out.
2.    The key to keeping it chic yet appropriate for a small gathering is to combine basics with one statement piece. For a house party on New Year, for me, the right outfit would comprise my staple black thigh high boots but I’d pair that with something more statement, like a sequin cardigan.

•    -Niki Mehra, fashion, travel and beauty blogger

