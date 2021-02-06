All that glitters

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For millenniums, jewellery has served as the symbol of elegance and prosperity, a signifier of social and cultural status. While the accessory was associated with luck, doubling as a talisman, it is now considered an investment. In simpler terms, it exudes beauty, making the wearer feel confident. This is primarily true for the modern woman, who wears her style on her sleeve. As the founders of jewellery brand ‘Zaabel’ put it, ‘there is tangible chemistry between a woman and her jewellery.’ Portrayed by timeless pieces tilting towards contemporary and bohemian design, the brand was ‘conceived as an anti-thesis to traditional jewellery’, according to Hina Israr and Sooriya Tharayil.

With fusion designs that seem to have been made in heaven, the founders have juxtaposed their ideologies to foster this passion project. “After my high school in Kochi, I pursued Bachelors of Design from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Gandhinagar. Soon after graduation, I moved to Bengaluru to work with a renowned jewellery designer and that’s when I met Hina. While she gravitates towards geometry and bold forms, I am inclined to sinuous forms. And we both love coloured gemstones. Together, we create a good mix of products that are extensions of our personalities,” says Sooriya.

Though Zaabel’s design ethos is centred around contemporary design language, Sooriya says it doesn’t reject traditional craftsmanship. “All our jewellery is made by traditional karigars in India. However, we have stayed away from conventional gold intensive jewellery that is predominant in India. Instead, we explored contemporary forms in the global context,” she says.

For the founders, inspiration is heavily borrowed from nature, energy, textures, daydreams and architecture. “Some of our best pieces were conceived on an impulse during my gemstone sourcing trips to Jaipur. Our Totem earring is one such piece. Also, our Pearl inlay series is inspired by the craft of marble inlay from Rajasthan.

Likewise, we love enamelling, intricate jali work and hand-carved textures. Our bottle necklaces are a favourite among our international clients, so is our carved rock crystal stone pendant -- they are all contemporary renditions of our Indian colours, motifs and forms. Currently, I’m developing a capsule collection inspired by kasumala (coin necklace). I believe there is a huge global potential in Kerala’s ‘mullamuttu’ (Jasmin bud) motif,” explains Sooriya.

From paper to Zaabel



“The process always starts on paper with form generation and doodling. Detailing and styling of the piece is my favourite stage of the process. We work predominantly in 18k and 14k gold, silver, diamonds, pearls, semi-precious and precious gemstones. Our current favourites are multi-coloured tourmalines and sapphires. Handcrafting techniques, wax carving and casting are employed to enable finishing that suits the global market. As both of us love mix media art forms, we are planning an experimental product line with embroidery and silver,” says Sooriya.

Mid 2019, Zaabel went global. A part of their operations were shifted to Seattle and their collections were stocked with online boutiques in London and the US. “The pandemic did affect the luxury jewellery segment. We are hoping more people will be comfortable with online shopping as we see many luxury brands tying up with online shopping platforms, even in India,” says Sooriya.

Along with a new website, Zaabel is constantly on the lookout for stores within India and abroad. “We’re also offering bespoke jewellery. Currently, I am back in Kochi, exploring traditional jewellery crafts of Kerala, in a quest to find talented jewellery artisans,” adds Sooriya. You can get in touch with the brand on Instagram @zaabel.preview, @zaabel_jewelry