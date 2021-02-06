The weaves that hold last tales

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: Traditional fabrics are documentations of a culture. Weave, paint, stitch, dye and embroidery on them narrate the craftsmanship which can have its roots anywhere that begin fading with time if not carried on through continuous production. And museums do what they usually do – preserve some of these prized items. Salar Jung Museum, located at Darulshifa on the southern bank of Musi River, has an exquisite collection of Kalamkari textile items.

As part of the collection, there are Patola saris and Bandhani saris that attract the attention of sari conservationists and makers. That’s how Hyderabad-based textile manufacturer Ghanshyam Sarode got his inspiration for sari revivalism. Inspiration to recreate the old forgotten designs and resuscitate them on looms, at the fingers of the artisans employed for the craft. Says he, “There are not many expert weavers around, and the ones who weave do not know the right technique as earlier the artisans would weave for royals. With the changing times, the same is lost.”

The saris that he manufactures don’t move immediately as the price goes up according to the intensity of the weave or pattern. “The Benaras weaver may not know about Kanjeevaram technique. The techniques belong to them only,” he adds. His father was a master weaver for Narayan pet saris. “But he didn’t add any innovation. Now, the same sari demand has gone down. Patan patola, the double ikat, sells for 1 lakh. But the same is being sold for 30,000.”

History revisited

The history of saris is 2,000 years old. Even then the weaving technology existed. “Indian textiles have value addition as they used to weave intricate designs for example Jamdaani technology. Forbes Watson writes on Dhaka textile in his book. Similar technology started in Venkatgiri. Dhakai designs were used in the thinnest fabric. A similar technique was started in Uppada. The old technology in Dhaka isn’t there anymore. What one sees is a copy of the old. Not bad, but still a copy.” Talking more about the much famous Dhakai sari, he says, “Some designs cannot be done on a power loom.

In some cases, customers want old designs.” The demand of the customers led him to his own search. He went to the National Museum, Calcutta to see the design of a 200-year-old Dhakai sari and recreated it. He shows a copy of the Jaala design woven intricately. “This kind isn’t possible even on the costliest looms. Neeta Ambani took this sari we made for her in cotton.” Later, He received permission from Salar Jung Museum to recreate old Kalamkari designs and got the same done at his unit.

Then he shows us Paithani saris saying that the technique is complicated and comes from a village Paithan near Aurangabad, Maharashtra. “The thread shuttles are interlocked and need to be changed frequently for the design to be made. It can take one year and four people to make it. One sari can cost even Rs five lakhs.”

Weaving dreams

“The timespan given to weavers by support groups isn’t enough. Subsidies don’t serve the purpose, they don’t come directly to the weavers. There are handloom technology centres, but the funds go waste as the same isn’t utilised for the development of skills. The weavers in remote areas do not get enough help because of the hierarchy levels. For cost-cutting, quality is compromised,” he adds.

He has been to several parts of the country to interact with the artisans. He says that cotton is more complicated than silk. “The focus is to train the weavers,” he says. In Narayanpet, he has installed looms and has been teaching the local artisans. He deals in saris like Paithani, Jamdani, Uppada, Kanjivaram, Khadi Jamdani, Narayanpet, Gadwal, Mangalagiri, Crochet, Kalamkari. He started four decades ago. As a revivalist his main focus has been Uppada. He says, “It’s made with cotton wrap. And let me tell you, cotton is more difficult to handle than silk.”

He started four decades ago. Talking about Kalamkari saris he says, “Kalamkari cloth is washed in milk so that the colour doesn’t bleed. Rust iron and jaggery are mixed for 20 days for drawing black lines. Natural dyes like indigo, catechu and anaar are used for the colour.” At his Kalamkari manufacturing unit there are artisans, who live in Srikalahasti. Srikalahasti style contain mythological symbols and scenes from folklore. This style holds a strong religious connection because its origin is a temple. The Machilipatnam style has designs of hand-carved traditional blocks with single motif designs.

Old is gold

Kalamkari is an ancient style of hand painting done on cotton or silk fabric with a tamarind pen, using natural dyes. The word Kalamkari is derived from the Persian word ‘kalam‘ which means pen and ‘kari‘ refers to craftsmanship. Motifs drawn in Kalamkari, range from flowers, peacock, paisleys to characters of Hindu epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana.”Centuries ago, folk singers and painters used to wander from one village to other, narrating stories of Hindu mythology to the village people. Slowly, the process of telling tales transformed into canvas painting and that’s when Kalamkari art was born. This art dates back to more than 3000 B.C.,” says Ghanshyam.

More about Kalamkari

According to the historians, samples of fabrics depicting Kalamkari art was found at the archaeological sites of Mohenjo-Daro. But, it was during the Mughal era when it got recognition. Mughals promoted this art in the Golconda and Coromandel province where skillful craftsmen used to practise this art, that’s how this art and the word Kalamkari evolved. Under the Golconda Sultanate, this art flourished at Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh and promoted during the 18th century by the British in India.

