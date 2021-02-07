STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

An olympian leap of faith

As he plunges into the world of the biggest sporting stage, the Olympics, designer Suket Dhir’s latest collection, Leap, stays true to his surrealist roots.

Published: 07th February 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Eclectic is the word that comes to mind when you think of designer Suket Dhir. He, of the whimsical colour palette, the zany bomber jackets and the unique dhoti-bandhgala combo (created for Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee). Keeping true to his oeuvre, Dhir’s latest collection—showcased at Ogaan—is as evocative as ever. Where earlier, he drew from Mughal and Pahadi miniatures to come up with a line that had rajas playing golf and ranis taking selfies, the present collection, Leap, is an ode to the Olympics—the games, the city of Gods, the players, the spectators, et al. “The concept of this collection is ‘forever young’ and named Leap, it’s like leaping into a new year, after a kind of a blip of a year,” laughs Dhir.

Versatile and effortless, the collection is inspired by comic prints. So, you have the trademark bomber jacket with swimmers and divers. There are the javelin throwers, cyclists, discus throwers. Not to mention, sumo wrestlers and gymnasts. There is a surreal mish-mash as all jostle for space on the canvas that Dhir creates. While the outer side filled with this vibrant graffiti-of-sorts catches your eye, turn the lapel and you find the quintessential Dhir stamp—the lining is equally attractive, making it possible to wear the bomber jacket inside out. While this theme runs through almost all his collection—even the earlier ones have a brighter lining letting the wearer own a secretive world from the inside—it’s only the bomber jackets that are reversible.

Suket Dhir

Going through his recent collections—especially those inspired by Mughal and Pahadi miniatures and now Leap—one can almost notice a thread of surrealism connecting them. It’s like looking at a Salvadore Dali canvas, but maybe not that macabre. Dhir doesn’t deny it. Highly influenced by surrealism, he counts among his major influences Belgian surrealist painter René Magritte and his most famous work, the Son of Man, which makes its own presence felt in every creation in a completely metamorphosed avatar. 

Celebrated for his ability to put together a vast palette of colours, it was not very long ago that Dhir was more at home with muted shades—think indigo, blues and greys. “I thought putting too much colour together would not work. But look at the collection now. I’m confident that I can put in almost everything and still make it look great,” he says with a tinge of pride.

Immensely influenced by the impeccable style of his grandfather—from whom he inherited some heirloom jackets—it was natural for him to be drawn exclusively to men’s fashion. Women’s fashion was not on the agenda and came much later. Even his line for women is uncharacteristically named, He for She—clothes for women with a distinct masculine silhouette. 

“My wife would keep stealing clothes out of my wardrobe. Finally, one day I just woke up and thought let me design a collection for her, and so the collection for women came about,” says the designer, who believes that clothes should be designed in a way so as to transform a person according to their mood. “It’s the wearer who should define how the garment looks,” says Dhir, who pushes for slow fashion and owning the timeless look.

This International Woolmark Prize-winner, who developed a supple and breathable wool ikat fabric with the help of weavers in Telangana and West Bengal, believes that every fashion era—good, bad, ugly—leaves behind its own imprint and learnings. “I would not want the 80s fashion scene to return. But then again, I don’t want to wish that away either. After all, had that not happened, what would you laugh at? What would you know not to do?” Indeed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suket Dhir
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp