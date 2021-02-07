STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From rags to rugs

The Rug Republic’s stylish upcycled collection makes sure Nature is just as comfortable as you are.
 

Published: 07th February 2021

(Clockwise from top) Gunray rug; Marlboro pouffe; Charlee stool; Folsom rug

By Express News Service
As readers will know by now, anything recycled and reused always catches our attention. As has the Upcycled Charm Collection by The Rug Republic (TRR). In a bid to merge style with sustainable substance, the Delhi-based export house, which also retails across India, has created a whole range of colourful rugs using recycled denim, silk, cotton, and even leather. All made at its factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. 

An example of TRR’s creativity is the Gunray Rug made from recycled fabrics that are first made into ropes. These ropes are then sewn onto a canvas base to make a colourful concentric pattern. A worldwide favourite already, this makes for a perfect addition to casual spaces or kids’ rooms.

Then there’s the Folsom Rug, which is a combination of recycled denim and sturdy hemp, making it extremely durable and trendy. Both are combined to weave this amazing rug which has the charm of a gypsy as well as the class of an intellectual. The recycled materials also provide extreme durability to these products which means one doesn’t have to worry about heavy foot traffic, kids or pets.

Another creative gem is the Marlboro Pouffe, which is made from used and discarded jeans. Made on a sturdy plywood frame with solid wood supports, this can be placed just about anywhere in your home. The recycled material represent your green thinking and the colour and appearance of this pouffe sit perfectly with all kinds of informal spaces, whether neutral, casual or industrial.

The Charlee stool is another standout piece. With its attractive pattern made from hemp, denim and leather, it is bound to make a sophisticated statement in any room.The collection, says the brand’s press note, was created with one idea—sustainability. “Design and decor cannot come at the cost of the environment. When we build homes, we often envision being there for life which makes it important to make sure they are built with strong foundations. Similarly, the foundations of Mother Earth, our one common home, need to be strong. These foundations have certainly suffered in the past couple of centuries but we must each do our bit to reinforce them.” Amen to that.

