Dine in style

EtreLuxe India introduces chic outdoor dining and coffee tables by Italy’s Flexform

Published: 14th February 2021

Express News Service

If you’re looking for ultra stylish outdoor dining furniture, your search should stop at Delhi-based store, EtreLuxe India. For, it has brought in a minimal collection from Italian company, Flexform, that has style and substance in equal measure.

The Pico Outdoor dining table, for instance, is the ideal piece of furniture for a contemporary home. Its clean, uncluttered design lends it a clear sense of visual lightness. The elegantly tapered legs are made of cast aluminum and come in an array of epoxy powder-coat finish colours. The no-sharp-edges tabletop is available in versions with iroko wood slats, or stones such as Beola Argentata, Pietra del Cardoso, Lava and Porphyry.

The Pico coffee tables, which come in a wide range of sizes, border between classicism and modernity. They can be easily paired with all of the chairs and small armchairs in Flexform’s outdoor collection to lend an air of informal conviviality to any al fresco setting. It is strongly advised that the respective covers be used to keep the tables in top condition and prolong their original beauty as much as possible.

EtreLuxe is a 10-year-old luxury lifestyle brand based in NCR for interior spaces, making available a range of international design products on a pan-India basis. Showcasing the latest in the world of design, it offers solutions under key areas such as bath, kitchen and living.

