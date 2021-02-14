STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What's hot, what's not!: Interior designing trends that come and go

Four interior design trends that will start to disappear this year, and four more that you'll see everywhere.

Published: 14th February 2021

Green kitchen cabinets

Like fashion, interior design trends too are always going in and out of style. We spoke with some professional interior designers and browsed online blogs to find out which trends will be everywhere which will fade away this year.

No to Accent Walls: An accent wall is one that’s painted or wallpapered differently than the others in a room. The trend started some years ago as a way to make a space more interesting, but designers say the age of the accent wall is drawing to a close. Accent walls can be too distracting, so the new trend will be to monochromatic ones that blend seamlessly with the decor without the startling drama of an accent wall.

No to all-white interiors: For a few years now, we’ve been making everything from walls to cabinets bright white, but this year, people will return to creating visual interest through colour. But if too much colour scares you, try to give your all-white space more panache by combining different light-coloured patterns and textures.

No to mid-century modern furniture: Mid-century modern design borrows from style elements that were popular in the 1950s and 1960s, and it’s been everywhere in recent years. But the trend will fade this year, and we will be shifting away from the Mad Men look and spaces dominated by walnut wood, spindle legs, and geometric prints.

No to Matching Furniture: Matching furniture sets are all set not just to be labelled unfashionable, but a design flaw as well. So, instead of coordinating all your furniture or buying a complete set from a showroom, consider selecting non-matching pieces with complementary colours or designs.

Yes to Grandmillennial Style: The rising “grandmillennial” trend or granny chic, is a modern revival of homey design elements that you might find in your grandparents’ home. Think floral wallpaper, antique paintings, delicate china, crocheted throws, and vintage touches with whimsical flair.

Yes to Peel-and-stick Wallpaper: Self-adhesive, removable wallpaper is gaining popularity with people who rent or are looking for a low-commitment way to upgrade their living space. If you’re wary of covering an entire room in wallpaper, try adding it above the chair rail in living rooms, dining rooms or bedrooms. 

Yes to Green Cabinets: This could be one of the biggest kitchen trends of 2021. Anyone looking to add drama to their kitchens may want to consider painting their cabinets green. Because green is a mix of blue and yellow, it works with both cool colour palettes and warm, cosier kitchen designs.

Yes to Wicker and Rattan Furniture: Woven furniture styles will be popular in 2021 as these natural materials add warmth and lightness to home decor. Rattan furniture is made from woven palm stems, and wicker pieces are typically made of woven willow twigs. Lightweight, both work indoors and outdoors.

