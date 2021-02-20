STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

For that perfect look

Scores of Delhiites are making a beeline to cosmetic clinics for a range of facial procedures.

Published: 20th February 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

beauty-cosmetics

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

A celebrity going under the knife is not uncommon, especially in the glamour industry. But when a 40-something marketing professional, Pradeep Vishwas, chose to remove his double chin and under-eye dark circles, it came as a big surprise to everyone he knew.

'Who doesn’t want to look good?" was his instant reply, when questioned about it. But there was more to the story. "Before corona, I used to run around the city in relation to my job, and never had the time to pay attention to my looks. But during the work from home phase in the lockdown, there was enough ‘me’ time to look presentable, especially as I had to attend up to eight-10 video calls in a day," he says. 

Like Vishwas, a number of people, especially from Gurugram, South Delhi and West Delhi, are opting for facial procedures. Be it contouring for a slim face and a sharp nose, removal of double chin, wrinkles, under-eye dark circles, acne scars, pigmentation, or correcting the sagging skin and closing large pores.

The procedures, though always in demand, have seen a surge post-lockdown. And there are ample reasons for this. "Roughly, there has been a 200 per cent increase in cosmetic surgeries and facial procedures. As people are seeing themselves all the time on the camera, they are noticing problems with their faces. Plus, working from home gives them ample recovery time," says Dr Rajat Gupta, Cosmetic Surgeon, Rosewalk Hospital, Panchsheel Park. 

"We are getting clients in droves," puts in Dr Kiran Sethi Lohia, Integrative Aesthetic and Skin Physician, Isaya Aesthetics, Vasant Vihar, adding, 'Earlier, we had Ayurvedic buttermilk baths and Cleopatra’s beauty rituals. And now we have technology to help."

Dr Lohia observes that since imperfections can be fixed with simple procedures, people are not shying away. "Earlier, teenagers, and women in their 20s and 30s used to do these procedures, but now those in 40s and 50s are also coming, including men as well," she says. 

Another dermatologist, Dr Meghna Gupta, has witnessed a 40-50 per cent increase in numbers since December, at her centre. "While those in their 20s want treatments that give facial glow and remove acne, 40 plus people want skin-tightening procedures and removal of under-eye bags. In fact, young adults are also going in for lip fillers, compulsory face masks notwithstanding," she says. 

Dr Rajat Gupta also has a philosophical take on it. "Corona has made people realise that things can be so fickle. Rather than spending on materialistic things, they are spending on themselves, investing money in the way they want to look," he says. 

Procedures

At present, popular procedures range from a simple micro-dermabrasion or peel (Rs 2,000-3,500) to micro-needling based therapies, laser therapies, combination therapies and so on. The cost can be upwards of Rs 1 lakh. The fact that most procedures are non-invasive has also contributed to the rise in number.

"A lot of male clients come for the Platelet-rich Plasma Therapy that treats hair loss and rejuvenates skin,' says Dr Meghna Gupta. "The procedures are scientific, there is no fear as there  is no surgery," says 30-something Jyoti Yadav, who went in for face contouring.

"What is more exciting is that people are looking to change the way they live – from diet to skincare and to lifestyle and adding in medi-facials to prevent ageing. Now they add things like profilho, an anti-ageing hydration treatment that improves surface skin tone, texture and elasticity, for actually reversing the age of the skin," says Dr Lohia. 

"Profhilo offers biological activation with multi-level 3D flow-ability naturally rejuvenating and firming the skin without giving it a puffed-up appearance. We have already been receiving several requests and queries about this product from our clients who travel abroad frequently. Although Profhilo is indicated for use for people above 35, younger age groups have also shown interest in it," says Dermatologist Dr Sushant Shetty, Head, Medical Operations & Services, Kaya Ltd.

In a nutshell

A number of people from Gurugram, South Delhi and West Delhi, are opting for facial procedures. Be it contouring for a slim face and a sharp nose, removal of double chin, wrinkles, under-eye dark circles, acne scars, pigmentation, or correcting the sagging skin and closing large pores. These procedures have seen a surge post-lockdown

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cosmetic surgery Cosmetic changes
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp