The year for colour and curves

After a year that gave a new meaning to comfort clothing, 2021 is all about being playful with a touch of attitude. It is like channelling the inner Paloma Elsesser, the 28-year-old model who redefined 2020’s fashion scene. Of course, sweats—or athleisure, if you may—are still big. But they’re no longer the mommy pants of yore. As menswear designer Kunal Anil Tanna says, “Whether you’re stepping out for grocery or relaxing at home, or even going to a house party or two, sweats or joggers will be one of the most go-to attires. Designers are adding a jolt of colour to the slouchy-grouchy pants as they make their way even on to the runway.”

There’s a healthy dose of bold shades cocking a snook at a year that was anything but bright. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, shows us that red can be eye-catching without being in-your-face. Also, shades of pink are slaying the season as well—from bubblegum to highlighter neon—showcased by Chanel, Valentino and Christopher John Rogers. As Isha, founder of RoseRoom Couture, says, “People will be a lot more experimental in the coming season with pop colours such as hot pink, lemon yellow and neons.”

Talking of daring it, the bra top is back as well. Reveal a sliver of skin a la Chanel, or layer it with a button-up cardigan or jacket. “It’s hail the ‘bracket’ or ‘shacket’ (in case of men taking it easy with the formal wear) trend,” says Tanna. The dark 2020 has also brought forth lightness or indulgent escapism in the form of sheer attires this year.

Also, this year is about giving wings to your love for vintage by going back to floral prints. As Isha says, “Fashion’s ongoing love affair with floral prints has never really ended. They always find a place in our wardrobe. Patchwork, too, is big. The trend of patching multiple fabrics to create an ensemble is going to last long because of the quirky results. Be it patchwork jackets, dresses or coats, it’s certainly a statement piece you’ll cherish for long.”

But the best thing about fashion this year is that it will come cheap. Yes, you heard that right. A lot of what debuted last year is still going strong—oversized silhouettes, statement sleeves, shoulder pads and more. The relaxed silhouette has finally found its moment. The perfect attire for virtual and intimate gatherings, the approaching summer will only make it more sought-after. Vedika M Sonthalia, creative director, Vedika M, says, “A very 80s’ look, it adds a street-chic vibe.” Also, fluid fabrics that can transform into versatile outfits are a must pick. Ask designer Suket Dhir. His recent collection thrives on layering.

Add to this entire look chunky gold chains, and you can make the ideal style statement at any social do. Eishita Puri, founder, Eurumme, says, “Yes, it might be a bit too much for daily wear, but honestly, who cares when you are making a statement?” Check out the Balmain line, and you’ll know.

But what is it about ugly fashion that still fascinates us? Not long ago it was the white Daddy shoes, now it’s clunky clogs. The wooden soled slip-ons are here to stay. Look to Hermes and Stella McCartney for inspiration. Not to mention, co-ordinated suits. As Saloni Panwar, founder of Gulabo Jaipur, says, “These are my top favourite at the moment. You can wear a coordinated top pant set or a suit and your look is on point.” Well, some nice, some different, but then that’s the beauty of fashion.