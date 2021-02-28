Celebrating styles and stories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city hovering precariously between tender spring and intense summer, Sheetal Jain’s Style Bazaar is all set to host some of the country’s celebrated designers and fashion brands and their eclectic spring-summer and wedding collection at a two-day extravaganza in Hyatt Regency.

As with everyone of her couture spreads, this one too is not without its staples lehengas, saris, jewellery, footwear, accessories, home decor and more. While there are 15 designers making their debut in the city, there are others bringing in their never-seen-before collections and latest labels too. “If you want to do a complete trousseau shopping, you can finish it all here,” points out Sheetal.

You can expect the offerings of Kiswah from Jaipur, Suman’s Lucknowi from Mumbai, Kritika Singh from Mumbai, Textures by Seema Raman, Simply Glassic, Golden Bride, Abhilasha Pothar from Banaras, Fuba Bags and much more. It’s a very good mix of people and collections, she adds.

Going beyond the calling of her usual shows, this edition will be special given that it is set to honour some of the city’s inspiring women and their success stories. “This is our Women’s Day edition and our theme this year is ‘Women who inspire’. We have are giving away awards to seven women. Besides the ceremony, we’ll get to hear their stories.

We have Dr Mariazeena Johnson, chancellor of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, Patricia Thomas, entrepreneur who all have amazing stories behind what they are today,” she elaborates.

The exhibition is at Hyatt Regency today and tomorrow, 10 am to 9 pm