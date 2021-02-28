STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conscious luxury: Check out this collection of eco-friendly, non-toxic and hypoallergenic rugs

In keeping with growing need for sustainable and environmentally conscious products, this line of rugs is made entirely on handlooms to reduce the carbon footprint during their process of creation.

The colour palette is all natural wool, mostly shades of white, grey and brown depending on the breed of the sheep.

By Express News Service

Inspired by the growing desire to put all-natural and organic products in homes, rug company, Kaleen India, has launched a new collection of area and broadloom rugs called Pure Life. Made of natural wool, which is a renewable and biodegradable resource, each rug is eco-friendly, non-toxic and hypoallergenic. 

As the name suggests, these rugs are 100 percent natural—from the utilisation of non-toxic chemicals to the all-natural wool to eco-friendly dyeing process and latex. In keeping with the growing need for sustainable and environmentally conscious products, this line of rugs is made entirely on handlooms to reduce the carbon footprint during their process of creation.

The colour palette is all natural wool, mostly shades of white, grey and brown depending on the breed of the sheep. There is no use of oils in the production of this broadloom, no harmful chemicals, and all-natural glue. Some rugs are dyed in GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) approved organic colour with a rich texture refined pattern. Non-toxic and repurposed products lower the impact on the planet and fit perfectly well with the concept of a healthy living environment.

For more than 50 years, the Kaleen family has built a reputation as a leading manufacturer, importer, and distributor of multi-category resources in today’s floor covering market, working with over 3,200 artisans as well as a cross-section of designers and retailers to provide top-quality rugs, carpets and accessories for homes around the world.

