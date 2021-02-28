Lunar landscape

By Express News Service

Following the success of its iconic shopper, the Fendi Sunshine, the Roman luxury brand has now introduced a new shape, the Moonlight bag, launched for the first time on the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 catwalk.

Named after its half-moon shape, this compact satchel’s frontal flap is peppered by the traditional tone-on-tone Selleria handmade stitches of the maison and embellished with a soft gold metal buckle with the FF logo.

In a whispered and surprising fashion touch, the hot-stamped Fendi Roma script is embossed under the flap, revealed as one opens the bag.

The final twist is given by the adjustable shoulder strap enabling an easy double carry, cross-body or under the shoulder, whilst the colour palette—black, brown, grey, green, yellow, orange and light blue—reflects the strong and versatile attitude of this bag.