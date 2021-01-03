Room to Bloom

Express News Service By

Every room is a story for us, reads the tagline of Delhi-based bespoke wallpaper brand, ThinkCutieful, which for over a decade has studied the science of colour and graphics to curate unique environments for children.

With ‘learning through exploration’ being the key factor in a child’s learning journey today, the brand creates aesthetically stimulating spaces that integrate the sensory and cognitive accents, maximising learning experiences for children.

With this design philosophy in mind, the brand has introduced a range of wall coverings featuring flowers, rainbows, hot air balloons, superheroes and sports wallpapers. You can also opt for some exclusive ones like the jungles, the North and South Pole. Besides these, the brand can also customise designs of your choice.

Keeping the health and safety of children in mind, all the wallpapers and graphics have been printed with eco-friendly inks on phthalate and toxin-free, biodegradable papers that are greenguard certified.

Founded by Romilla Tewari in 2009, the company has designed children’s spaces in private residences, pre-schools, day cares, clinics and hospitals. These spaces are high on design and encourage learning, improve health and creation, besides being vibrant and playful.