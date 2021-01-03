Saxonian charm

Express News Service By

Express News Service

German watch brand A. Lange & Söhne has launched three new mechanical works of art—the Saxonia Thin and the Saxonia Outsize Date.Saxonia Thin is a special, limited 50-watch edition. Its gently shimmering dial in solid silver is coated with black gold flux that contains tiny copper-coloured particles which make the deep black surface sparkle. A shiny black leather strap with a prong buckle in 18-carat white gold accentuates the radiant prominence.

The Saxonia Outsize Date is a modern classic with a lucid design vocabulary and mechanical finesse. Now available with an argenté-coloured dial, the outsized date and subsidiary seconds in a symmetric arrangement underscore the prominent look of a watch that combines technical refinement with formal harmony.