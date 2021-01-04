The rule breakers

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

How many of us would appreciate our husbands, brothers, and sons if they want to wear makeup? Well, two Delhi digital content creators, Siddharth Batra and Abhinav Mathur, have picked up the baton to make beauty and makeup gender-neutral, and earned quite a fan following in the process. Batra, 27, who dropped his first-ever Guy Beauty video in 2019, is one such “fashion and grooming rule-wrecker”, as his Instagram bio states.

“I will continue breaking stereotypes, wrecking norms and fighting for equality through one way or another. I want an equal, free world and I refuse to believe that I can’t make it happen, at least in my capacity,” adds Batra. Shouldering an equal responsibility in shifting the makeup conversations from why to why not, is digital creator Abhinav Mathur, whose IGTVs range from ‘How to pluck your eyebrows’ to ‘Tips to make your face look slimmer’ to ‘Rice water for hair growth and styling’, and more.

“At one shoot, I had got makeup applied on my face for the first time and I loved how the pictures came out. During the lockdown, I started experimenting with DIYs and home remedies a lot because these have always been a part of my household. They were very well-received as they are inexpensive and easy to make,” adds Mathur, 37, whose go-to products are a face wash, a squalene hydrator and a sunscreen. “My wife has introduced me to a lot of other brands that perhaps have better products,” says Mathur.

Batra admits that research was the key for him. “Be it over the Internet, with friends, with salespersons, industry experts, my fellow beauty creators, my girlfriend, and even my mother,” he says. Batra uses concealers the most. “So I obviously have four-five of them. But my favourite is the one from Nars. Some other essentials include the La Mer day cream, Clinique hydrating jelly, Drunk Elephant Marula face oil, Colorbar liquid highlighter, Benefit’s lip and cheek stain, my Carmex lip balm and of course, the Estée Lauder midnight recovery serum,” adds Batra.

Recommendations are welcome, observes Batra, but you must understand what’s best for your skin type. “I am still learning what I should buy or not, it’s primarily trial and error. Over time, you know what looks best on you.” Batra’s girlfriend is very critical about his make-up blending skills and always questions whether he hydrates his skin often. “She is my biggest beauty critic,” he adds.

While there may be a whole lot criticising them, what keeps them going are the followers who look up to them. “I get a lot of DM’s enquiring about makeup tips and advice on how to choose, which brand is best for what, and more importantly can they wear it regularly? I don’t use makeup regularly but when I do, it’s just concealer and fixit spray that do the trick, and I feel it’s a great way for men to start with,” adds Mathur. Batra also keeps getting messages requesting for feedback on the makeup they tried.

“It’s so liberating to see people feeling inspired to do whatever they want to do,” adds Batra, who also has a lot of followers from the queer community. Do companies need to launch separate make-up products for men, or making the advertisements inclusive is enough? “The very concept of inclusivity means that it caters to every human in the world.

But the current buying pattern is such that consumers think a certain product is only for a specific person. There’s a pure lack of knowledge,” says Batra. Mathur feels companies should launch separate product lines for men as it’ll shun stigma around make-up products. “This way, men would be more comfortable asking for it at a store,” he concludes.

Rapid Fire

Any makeup trend or technique you are into/found the hardest to perfect?

Batra: The steady hand movement to perfect a liner is a Herculean task. I will not give up until I master it.

Mathur: I would love to learn about contouring. I think it really is an art.



Weirdest/sweetest reactions you have got with regard to applying makeup.

Batra: My most favourite messages come in the form of, “you make me want to wear make-up”, “you instil my faith in equality”, “thank you for existing and being authentic”. Another big recent favourite has been, “Bro I’m getting married, can you do my make-up? My fiancé will love it”. While I am happy that I am being applauded, it’s equally tragic that many people are subjected to crimes and heinous activities for doing the same things as I do.

Mathur: Best reaction I got was “Bro you look flawless your diet must be amazing”. And I had to explain to the guy it was just a little bit of concealer that did the trick, and that led to explaining to him on how to choose the right one.



Ever thought of hosting an offline makeover-makeup event just for men?

Batra: I will definitely look at a format like this when I feel confident enough to be imparting knowledge to everyone.

Mathur: I would definitely love to help men with a beginner’s kind of course.