Newly made up 

By Express News Service

While a lot of brands had to shut their shops owing to Covid-19, multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform Nykaa Fashion has started the year on a happy note, with the opening of its first brick and mortar store at the bustling Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, in Delhi on Tuesday.

People will now have the option to explore a variety of labels and shop from a range of categories such as lounge wear, cocktail wear, workwear, accessories, and Indian designs amongst others, under one roof.

Apart from Nykaa Fashion’s private label brands like RSVP, Twenty Dresses, Mondano and Nykd by Nykaa, clothes and accessories from new Indian labels including Aachho, Lavanya the Label, Kaanchie Nangia and Anokhe Rang will also be available at the store.

Commenting on the launch, Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion, said, “India’s style capital New Delhi is one of the key markets for Nykaa Fashion, making it the perfect choice for our first store location. Excited by all the love we have received on our e-commerce portal, it was time we extended the seamless shopping experience in a more personal way.

Our aim is to offer our customers the perfect mix of on-trend and classic styles from a variety of established, emerging and newly discovered labels.” When Nykaa Fashion was launched in 2018, its focus was on premiumisation and curation to drive discovery across categories like high street labels, luxury pret, kids wear, loungewear and vocal for local labels. The offline expansion will make the Nykaa Fashion experience available in an Omnichannel format to fashion inclined consumers across the country.