Present shade: Colour of history

Pantone’s Colour of the Year has always acted as a mood board for the fashion and design industry as well as the fashion enthusiasts.

Pantone announced two colours for 2021  the Ultimate Grey and the sunshine hued Illuminating Yellow.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Pantone’s Colour of the Year has always acted as a mood board for the fashion and design industry as well as the fashion enthusiasts. So when Pantone announced two colours for 2021 – the Ultimate Grey and the sunshine hued Illuminating – because they knew that after a going through a gloomy phase, people needed something extra to start the new year with. Here’s what experts from different fields feel about the colour and tell how these colours can be put to use:

Design & decor

“In these harsh times, we need to be positive and need to look at the new year with the hope and belief that things will get better. In such times, the grey colour gives warmth and stability, while yellow is like a ray of sunshine. It is this hope and resilience that we need now,” says Shobhit Kumar, Founding Principal, Rakhee Shobhit Design Associates (RSDA). The Delhi-based firm had designed an outlet of Vurve Signature Salon in this colour combination in Chennai in 2017.  

Kumar adds, “The first look at the site gave us an idea that the salon will have impeccable visibility across the road. Hence, we struck upon yellow and grey because they stand out well.” Delhi-based architect Aparna Kaushik is also planning to incorporate grey and yellow in her upcoming projects. She says, “The combination can be used in multiple spaces like entrance lobbies. For houses with passages, splashes of yellow artwork over a grey wall can make the spaces warm and welcoming.” She feels that during this time of uncertainty that the world is facing, the pairing of these shades will help people get clarity. 

On incorporating them in homes, Kumar says, “Grey is a great colour to be used as a backdrop and yellow can be the pops of colour on it. People usually end up choosing the same old colour schemes. The combination of grey and yellow is trendy and modern if used correctly.” Asha Sairam, Principal, Studio Lotus, seconds him, saying: “With its sombre and muted expression, grey serves as the ideal ground.

On the other hand, yellow is an exuberant colour that can add bright pops, say for example in furniture upholstery, throw pillows and cushions, or even a work of art. But overusing yellow, especially the brighter hues can be overpowering in a space.” Meenu Agarwal, Founder & Interior Designer, MADS Creations, explains that these two colours possess contrasting qualities, yet, as a team, they are a win-win combination.  

Fashion

Fashion designer Seema Gujral, for whom, grey and yellow have always been the personal favourites, says, “These colours denote the transitional period from darker times to brighter, happier days. While yellow represents a brighter/sunnier future ahead, ultimate grey assures, encouraging feelings of composure, steadiness and hope to overcome the continuing uncertainty.” Her label has done mirror-work lehenga in yellow for Portraits Collection, and a variety of silver-grey lehengas for Mystique Collection. 

Footwears are equally important when it comes to dressing up. And Aprajita Toor of the famous footwear brand feels that the chirpy illuminating yellow can always set the mood right and Ultimate Grey is a no brainer that can fit into any attire and balance it out. To her, these colours convey positivity and stability. “Grey is a colour of concrete that symbolises foundation and illusionary progress, and Illuminating Yellow evokes feelings of happiness and uplifts the mood. But the union of the two shades will be a challenge for us and will help us learn to connect with our deeper feelings, to create something friendly while epitomising a strong foundation,” she adds.

Colour therapy

Colour therapist Dr Anju Sharma says, “Grey is the colour of confusion, whereas Yellow is the colour of hope and brightness. But if the latter increases there is a scope of anxiety. Yellow is also the colour of digestive process, and stress level. So, an individual’s engagement with the colour yellow will explain their mental health.” While spiritual healer and colour therapist Dr Madhu Kotiya feels that the two colours evoke the feeling of a ray of sunlight on a cloudy day.  

She says, “Though Grey is the colour of intellect, it also represents pessimism. In colour therapy, Yellow is used to stimulate the nerves. Grey is usually not used in the therapy as this denotes uncertainty.” “One needs to wrap the water bottle with yellow paper and keep it in the sun for an hour; later consume the water. But be moderate,” she adds.
 

