All things bright and beautiful

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

If you thought Godrej & Boyce is only about staid, streamlined furniture, think again. Now, think bright florals, bold geometrics, vivid colours and, of course, loads of personality. For the company’s professional home interior designing and solutions brand, U&Us, has announced a unique collaboration with renowned interior designer Krsnaa Mehta to co-create limited-edition spaces with a reimagined approach to all aspects of home design.

This new collaboration, Krsnaa Mehta Signature Homes by U&Us, brings the best of both worlds to homeowners. Not only will they benefit from Mehta’s skills and signature style honed over two decades, but also get bespoke interior solutions and professional services using U&Us’ state-of-the-art visualisation and customisation technology platform.

Imbued with a vision of ‘home is where a story begins,’ this collaboration offers homeowners an ability to translate their persona and vision with style and panache. Every room will be designed to high standards with customised furniture curated by U&Us and signature upholstery, wallpaper and décor accents from Mehta’s India Circus brand, also owned by Godrej.

Krsnaa Mehta

“Design is very personal to each one of us and we relate to it in our own way. Sometimes, clients are not able to bring to form what they visualise and that’s where the design experts come into play. One’s home is where one’s story begins and every corner speaks about something,” says Mehta, adding, “Having been in the industry for almost two decades, I understand the nuances of designs and what it resonates with. Which is why I’m so excited about this new venture and am looking forward to extending our expertise to our clients.” As Nyrika Holkar, Executive Director at Godrej & Boyce, says, “This collaboration is pioneering in its approach. Our constant endeavour is to elevate the value we provide to our customers, which is why we have integrated our strengths in interior design, soft furnishings and furniture to provide our customers with bespoke homes.”

After launching in Mumbai this month, the service will be extended to clients across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. In order to experience it, customers will need to visit the India Circus website (https://indiacircus.com/krsnaa-mehta-signature-homes-by-u-and-us) to book an appointment for a virtual/physical meeting with the design experts. This will be followed by a one-on-one consultation with Mehta to shape the dream home.

“When in love, every vein must be touched and when designing a home, every area must be brushed, this holds true in the case of Krsnaa Mehta. The objective of this collaboration, therefore, is to leave no stone unturned in creating masterpieces for our customers and beautifying every nook and corner of the home with distinctive home décor designs that are individual and stylised.” says Manoj Rathi, Business Unit Head at U&Us.

Those familiar with India Circus will know that it’s all about contemporary chic for various areas of your life, from home decor to personal accessories. It’s about curating the essence of life in India and transcribing that colourful experience into a modern, sophisticated style. And it is the vibrancy of the colours combined with the nuanced heritage of the designs that makes each of its pieces so exceptional.

So, if you’re looking for easy, everyday elegance combined with a dash of Indian-ness, then Krsnaa Mehta Signature Homes by U&Us is definitely for you.