Royal fragrances come home

Fragrance is a nosy affair. Indie perfumers like the 160-year-old Lucknow-based perfume house Isak, a name derived from the Urdu word ishq or romance, is quintessentially Indian, its classic musky scents invoking the charms of a bygone India, where formality and grace defined sophistication and royalty.

Since many clients are staying at home and ordering online despite the vaccine, the artisanal perfumery house decided to think out of the box.

The result was a box. Isak’s do-it-yourself (DIY) perfumery kit aims to turn customers into perfumers at home. The little lab of olfactory experimentation is both fun and educative. In 2017, the company launched a set of nine artisanal perfumes named the Discovery Pack. Now, it is also a home-delivered rediscovery affair for making both unisex perfumes and gender-oriented fragrances.

Priced at Rs 2,700, the box contains 12 ingredients, two glass beakers, two empty spray bottles with labels, droppers, smell strips, and coffee beans. With it comes a workbook with notes and formula sheets, in addition to instructions that guide you through every step of the fragrant process.

“It’s important to get as close as possible to a customer’s perfume preferences, and who knows it better than the customer?” asks Vidushi Vijayvergiya, whose uncle Vishal Vijayvergiya is the ‘nose’. A descendant of Isak founder Chhunnamal Vijayvergiya, the perfumer for the royalty of Awadh and Managing Partner of the brand, Vidushi had been looking to create legacy handicraft perfumes of her own. “Perfumery is heavy art. It requires time, expertise and study. We created a test group to shortlist ingredients and identified the ones that were simple to understand, memorise and connect to. Some of them are bergamot, lavender, vanilla, rose, citrus, aquatic, and oriental.

The activity allows you to understand the art of making perfumes by testing out the top, middle and base notes in the box,” she says. After doing her MBA from SCMHRD, Pune, and Luxury Management course from IIM-Ahmedabad, she spent time in Europe researching innovations in perfumery. It helped her understand the world market.

“I came to appreciate, understand and admire the treasures of Indian perfumery, which eventually brought me back to my roots. I started working full time from 2016 and launched Isak Fragrances in 2017,” she shares. Her emphasis is on Indian ingredients, though the brand incorporates material from all over the world. Her favourites are vetiver, sandalwood, cedarwood, patchouli and oud. Growing up, her earliest memory of a fragrance is the smell of wet earth—mitti or petrichor—which she associates with joy and calm.

“It takes me to those days when I used to dance in the rain with my mother and sisters,” she reminisces. Vidushi wishes people were more receptive towards Indian fragrances. They have confidence in international brands, despite the domestic market showing enormous potential. Though perfumery is a marketing-driven industry, clients are impressed more by marketing and advertising than the product itself. Most international brands have large marketing budgets, which is a constraint for Indian perfumers but ultimately what’s inside the bottle counts.

“Having said that, social media has been a boon for us. It allows us to tell our story and educate customers about new products,” she says. The Indian fragrance market was valued at `66.58 billion in 2019 and growing. However, the lack of awareness of business opportunities and financial knowledge such as pricing of raw material, setting up a lab with the right machines and instruments, understanding pricing and laws are limiting career growth, according to the couture perfumier. “There are no professional perfumery schools in India and not enough research institutions,” she regrets. The Isak experience, once enjoyed by the Mughals and nawabs, now comes in a box. A customised tradition has been repackaged to recreate that royal feeling.

