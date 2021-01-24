Express News Service By

The six new members of the Adamavi AutoDate models from Carl F. Bucherer evoke a timeless simplicity with their sophisticated stainless steel straps. Sleek and minimalist in design, three models with 39 mm and 31 mm diameters are enclosed in sophisticated stainless steel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal.

The two different case sizes ensure that the new models are not only the perfect fit for any wrist, but also make them ideal as a pair—a brilliant duet that celebrates togetherness and good taste. Long, slim hands and stick indices guarantee absolute clarity. A vertical satin finish lends the coloured dials—in elegant nude, blue, or dark grey—a modern look and feel.

The interplay of various textures and shapes is a leitmotif that runs through the latest additions to the otherwise traditional product line: the polished sections of the circular case contrast harmoniously with the finely woven Milanese bracelet.

The mechanical workings combine the modern design of the timepieces with the Swiss brand’s long-standing tradition of watchmaking. Besides, they are water-resistant up to 30 metres.