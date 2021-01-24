STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Super six

The two different case sizes ensure that the new models are not only the perfect fit for any wrist, but also make them ideal as a pair—a brilliant duet that celebrates togetherness and good taste.

Published: 24th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Long, slim hands and stick indices guarantee absolute clarity.

Long, slim hands and stick indices guarantee absolute clarity.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

The six new members of the Adamavi AutoDate models from Carl F. Bucherer evoke a timeless simplicity with their sophisticated stainless steel straps. Sleek and minimalist in design, three models with 39 mm and 31 mm diameters are enclosed in sophisticated stainless steel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. 

The two different case sizes ensure that the new models are not only the perfect fit for any wrist, but also make them ideal as a pair—a brilliant duet that celebrates togetherness and good taste. Long, slim hands and stick indices guarantee absolute clarity. A vertical satin finish lends the coloured dials—in elegant nude, blue, or dark grey—a modern look and feel.

The interplay of various textures and shapes is a leitmotif that runs through the latest additions to the otherwise traditional product line: the polished sections of the circular case contrast harmoniously with the finely woven Milanese bracelet. 

The mechanical workings combine the modern design of the timepieces with the Swiss brand’s long-standing tradition of watchmaking. Besides, they are water-resistant up to 30 metres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carl F. Bucherer
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp