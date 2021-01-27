Natural handiwork

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Tired of the additives and chemicals that go into beauty products, Mansi Gupta and Shivali Mendiratta decided to take matters into their own hands. Literally. The two friends launched Nature Cuddle in 2019 with their main focus on natural soaps, shower gels and body butters.

“With the lockdown happening, people prefer traditional options and homemade remedies, so we are providing an ancient beauty regime in a modern avatar,” explains Gupta, adding that almost all the ingredients in their products are sun-dried and hand-pounded, keeping things as natural as possible.

“People in India don’t have much knowledge about how the chemicals used in beauty products can adversely affect the skin. We started this brand to provide people with completely natural products for skin and body care, without the use of preservatives and chemicals.

Hopefully, this will also expose people to the potential dangers of cosmetics that use such things,” says Mendiratta, with Gupta chiming in, “Even a newborn will not react to our oils and other products, as these only have natural extracts.” Indeed, the pair has received good feedback from clients about the said oils (including neem and almond) that customers used for baby massages.

While they started with soaps and body butter, the two have expanded their line with cosmetic products for skin and body care, including coldpressed oils, face packs, body mists, Ubtan, and lip balms. “Our website is under construction, so we are retailing through social media and the word of mouth.

While Delhi is our biggest market, we retail pan-India,” informs Gupta. The duo make many of their products at home, while things like the oils are prepared and packaged by trusted vendors whose facilities they visit to ensure quality and hygiene.