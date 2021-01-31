STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Tata Trusts’ Antaran showcases handloom stoles from four craft clusters across the country

Through hands-on training and support, artisans create products that are flavoured by culture, tradition, and heritage.

Published: 31st January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Through hands-on training and support, artisans create products that are flavoured by culture, tradition, and heritage.

Through hands-on training and support, artisans create products that are flavoured by culture, tradition, and heritage.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

For all you handloom lovers out there, Antaran’s exquisite handwoven stoles bring just the right pop of colour to add to your winter wardrobes. These have been curated from four craft clusters across India, each with their unique weaving techniques.

An initiative of Tata Trusts, Antaran empowers artisans and craftsmen from the remotest parts of the country to create self-sufficient business models. Through hands-on training and support, artisans create products that are flavoured by culture, tradition, and heritage. And through its efforts, Antaran enables artisans to keep traditional fabrics and weaving techniques alive, and offer products that are clean, slow and sustainable at their very core.

The Gopalpur cluster stands out because it is home to handspun tussar and gheecha textiles. Artisans express their cultural heritage by weaving intricate motifs using the jaala technique.The stoles from Kamrup in Assam embody the significance of legendary Assamese folktales and art forms. Textiles in this region are carefully created using materials such as cotton, eri silk and muga. Home to the historic single weft ikat weaving, artisans in Manibandha in Odisha create exemplary stoles influenced by major religious cultures of the land. The contemporary stoles are woven infused with the energy of youth, whereas the Paramparik collection is a story of age-old traditions told via handwoven masterpieces.

Artisans from Dimapur and Phek in Nagaland use what is considered one of the oldest forms of weaving known as the backstrap/loin loom. The designs are made with an eye for detail since each strand of yarn is handpicked to form rich geometric patterns. Prices range from Rs 750 to Rs 4,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antaran tata
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp