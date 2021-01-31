Tata Trusts’ Antaran showcases handloom stoles from four craft clusters across the country

Express News Service By

For all you handloom lovers out there, Antaran’s exquisite handwoven stoles bring just the right pop of colour to add to your winter wardrobes. These have been curated from four craft clusters across India, each with their unique weaving techniques.

An initiative of Tata Trusts, Antaran empowers artisans and craftsmen from the remotest parts of the country to create self-sufficient business models. Through hands-on training and support, artisans create products that are flavoured by culture, tradition, and heritage. And through its efforts, Antaran enables artisans to keep traditional fabrics and weaving techniques alive, and offer products that are clean, slow and sustainable at their very core.

The Gopalpur cluster stands out because it is home to handspun tussar and gheecha textiles. Artisans express their cultural heritage by weaving intricate motifs using the jaala technique.The stoles from Kamrup in Assam embody the significance of legendary Assamese folktales and art forms. Textiles in this region are carefully created using materials such as cotton, eri silk and muga. Home to the historic single weft ikat weaving, artisans in Manibandha in Odisha create exemplary stoles influenced by major religious cultures of the land. The contemporary stoles are woven infused with the energy of youth, whereas the Paramparik collection is a story of age-old traditions told via handwoven masterpieces.

Artisans from Dimapur and Phek in Nagaland use what is considered one of the oldest forms of weaving known as the backstrap/loin loom. The designs are made with an eye for detail since each strand of yarn is handpicked to form rich geometric patterns. Prices range from Rs 750 to Rs 4,000.