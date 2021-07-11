Festive and footloose

Express News Service By

Express News Service

What do Anushka Sharma, Sonam K Ahuja, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora and Taapsee Pannu have in common? Well, they all swear by juttis from Pastels and Pop to pair with their shimmering ethnic wear.

The Chhabra sisters—Akanksha, and Aarti—started Pastels and Pop in Bengaluru some six years ago to introduce this beautiful Punjabi handicraft to southern India. Their collections are mainly influenced by two aspects—the varied needs of the growing clientele, and ensuring that the design is consistent with their ethos: luxury with comfort.

Now, the brand has collaborated with Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy for a limited-edition collection of juttis that are ideal for weddings and other significant occasions.“Our latest collection is all things weddings! It is perfect for brides, bridesmaids and even guests who are attending weddings,” says co-founder Akanksha Chhabra.

“We love Anushree’s work, she is one of the best bridal couture designers in India right now and who better to design a wedding collection of juttis than her! All her outfits have the elegant touch of zardozi that Pastels and Pop juttis have always adorned,” she adds.

Showcasing Pastels and Pop’s signature charm and Reddy’s grandeur, the collection features six designs—Sunshine, Adah, Alizeh, Celebration, Meher and Amaira—and is available in colours such as yellow, royal blue, fuchsia and salmon pink, and neutral shades like beige and gold.