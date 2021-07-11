STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Festive and footloose

Bengaluru jutti brand Pastels and Pop pairs up with Hyderabad designer Anushree Reddy for a range of bridal footwear
 

Published: 11th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

The Chhabra sisters—Akanksha, and Aarti—started Pastels and Pop in Bengaluru some six years ago to introduce this beautiful Punjabi handicraft to southern India.

The Chhabra sisters—Akanksha, and Aarti—started Pastels and Pop in Bengaluru some six years ago to introduce this beautiful Punjabi handicraft to southern India.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

What do Anushka Sharma, Sonam K Ahuja, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora and Taapsee Pannu have in common? Well, they all swear by juttis from Pastels and Pop to pair with their shimmering ethnic wear.

The Chhabra sisters—Akanksha, and Aarti—started Pastels and Pop in Bengaluru some six years ago to introduce this beautiful Punjabi handicraft to southern India. Their collections are mainly influenced by two aspects—the varied needs of the growing clientele, and ensuring that the design is consistent with their ethos: luxury with comfort.

Now, the brand has collaborated with Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy for a limited-edition collection of juttis that are ideal for weddings and other significant occasions.“Our latest collection is all things weddings! It is perfect for brides, bridesmaids and even guests who are attending weddings,” says co-founder Akanksha Chhabra.

“We love Anushree’s work, she is one of the best bridal couture designers in India right now and who better to design a wedding collection of juttis than her! All her outfits have the elegant touch of zardozi that Pastels and Pop juttis have always adorned,” she adds.

Showcasing Pastels and Pop’s signature charm and Reddy’s grandeur, the collection features six designs—Sunshine, Adah, Alizeh, Celebration, Meher and Amaira—and is available in colours such as yellow, royal blue, fuchsia and salmon pink, and neutral shades like beige and gold.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mojri juthis mojri juthis online shoewear
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp