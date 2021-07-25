Tiny hands, big dreams: Saundh’s collection gives orphaned children power to imagine, create

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

A passion project featuring original drawings in the form of vivid digital prints on contemporary silhouettes—Saundh’s latest capsule collection, Taabir, is inspired by the beauty of humanity around us. “We believe in building and bettering the community through our CSR arm, Ikjot, which also works closely with the Vatsalyapuram Orphanage in Surat, Gujarat. This year, we helped provide a canvas for the creativity of the young minds at the orphanage and this is what they came up with,” says Saundh director Sarabjeet Saluja.

The brand—a fibre-to-fashion, everyday luxury wear label for women—has taken the children’s artwork and presented them as digital prints on jackets, kurtas, tops, ponchos and more. The idea is to bring to the fore their artistic minds and passion.

Makes sense, given that ‘taabir’ means ‘a dream come true.’ Highlighted with sequins and lace edging in neon, this wearable art collection comes with a range of playful accessories that highlight the vivid imagination of children. There’s also a range of smart canvas shoes painted with colourful rainbows, smiling flowers, dancing trees or a top that comes with a one-of-a-kind crafted neckpiece featuring handcrafted fairy-tale characters to add a touch of whimsy—all hallmarks of creative young minds.

“All the pieces are extremely versatile. They can be used as an overlay or you can wear the dresses for a fun night out with friends. The kurtas are breezy and can be teamed with denim or pants. Our favourite is a pink poncho that features colourful flowers, green mountains, and rainbows. A close second would be a tunic dress in yellow with a burst of sunshine,” says Saluja.

It’s all about keeping the inner child alive and what would it take to go back to the magical moments of childhood. “To see the whole world through an innocent lens and light it up in the colours of one’s imagination, through ‘Taabir’, we take you on a journey to a time when fear of life was all about colouring outside the lines. Through our initiative, we also gave the children a creative outlet and brought their artistic side to the forefront,” says the young entrepreneur. As much as 30 percent of all sale proceeds will go to an NGO, Passion Guru, that is doing its bit to help children hone passions and develop their skills in dancing, karate, yoga, sign language and singing.