Hyderabad-based Krsna Couture redefines kaftans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pandemic has changed the way we celebrate festivities -- there are no more big, fat Indian weddings or grand, elaborate tyohaars. With people exchange greetings online and celebration shopping assumes a lower priority, this has affected wardrobes too. Those heavy Kanjeevarams and bling-sequined outfits are simply gathering dust. So, why not make dressing up for intimate and virtual celebrations more comfy but glamorous!

Kaftans -- these beautiful free-flowing and loose-fit outfits are a rage this season. While many still look at these as beachwear, here’s a Hyderabad-based label that’s redefining the outfit. According to Deepti Agarwal and Sonam Jhaveri, the founders of Krsna Couture, one can rock a kaftan on any occasion by styling it right.

Photo: Krsna Couture Facebook page

The duo started the label as a passion project, which soon turned into a full-grown store at Raj Bhavan, housing garments for various age groups and incorporating age-old hand embroidery techniques in modern silhouettes. The design aesthetics are contemporary with understated elegance.

Deepti and Sonam started their fashion career nearly three years ago after quitting their nine-to-five IT jobs in pursuit of their true calling -- fashion. Engineers by profession, fashion and designing had always been an integral part of growing up. They have now launched their new collection, Mandawa, which is inspired by the rich Indian handlooms, especially from Pochampally, and weaved with classy and comfortable silhouettes.

Deepti shares that, in terms of designing, they have given the kaftan a fresh approach as they are inspired by the traditional rich handlooms. “The way we have designed these pieces is very fresh and breezy. With all our festivals now being so intimate, this collection fits in perfectly. We wanted to have a fresh approach so that a wider audience can connect with the traditional handlooms. Our Kaftans have hand embroidery and are apt for every festive season,” she says.

These kaftans can be styled for Indian wedding ceremonies such as haldi or mehendi, as they are so comfortable and the perfect outfit to wear in humid conditions. “We are a body positive brand and we run from XS to XXXL. The best part about kaftans are that these can be customised to any size, come in free sizes and can be altered based on the wearer’s comfort. These days, everyone wants to wear kaftans for festivals, brunches, holidays. That’s how versatile an outfit it is,” says Deepti. The collection was started with an aim to introduce a festive line that’s not bling.

Keeping this in mind, kaftans can be styled without fuss; however, one needs to pick a piece that does not look like a wear-at-home outfit. Opting for the right fabric and colour does the trick. Pick colours from the hazier finish, with gem-conditioned weaving. These would bring out the marvelousness.