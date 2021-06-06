Five commandments: Decorating tricks you should try right now to create impact

Anthony Hanson By

We all have different tastes and preferences when it comes to how our home looks. Some like it full of colour, while some prefer a minimalistic style. What’s important is that people will get a sense of you and your family the moment they enter your abode. More importantly, you should feel happy and satisfied with how everything is designed and arranged, from the largest furniture to the smallest detail.

Let the front door set the tone: To make your guests have a good impression of your home (even if they haven’t gone inside yet), paint your front door a different colour. It will help set the tone for the rest of the house. Experts recommend yellow or orange, because they signify welcome and warmth. Red is also a good choice if you’re feeling bold, because it represents a safe haven.

Use neutral colours for your walls: Go for neutral colours for walls, especially in the common areas. Colours like off-white, beige or grey make a small room feel larger and give you more decorating flexibility. This means you can easily switch up furniture, furnishings and décor pieces as and when you please.

Brighten up each room with a mirror: It’s ideal to place a mirror in every room of the house. Not only is this for aesthetic purposes, but a mirror helps make a room feel brighter because it bounces the light around the room. Just be sure not to place one opposite a window, as this position will only bounce the light back right out the window.

Arrange your sofa the right way: If you have a sofa set in your receiving area, experts advise that you arrange the sofa and the chairs facing each other, either in a U shape or an H shape. This gives the feeling of balance and intimacy for your guests. Also, contrary to popular practice, pushing furniture against the wall actually makes a room feel smaller. It’s better to place your sofa and chairs in the middle of a room.

Mind your curtains: Your drapes or curtains affect the look of a room more than you think. Pair sheer curtains with floor-length panels for a more elegant look. Opt for light colours especially for a room that gets a lot of sun. Choose lightweight fabrics like cotton, silk and linen for your drapes.

(The writer is a New York-based home and lifestyle blogger who also co-owns the decor brand, The Velvet Nook) Ezine Articles