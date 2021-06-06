STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Satyajit Ray reimagined as raiment: Designer Agnik Ghosh creates 'wearable art' inspired by legendary filmmaker's works

The silhouettes have been achieved through ruching, pleating, smocking as well as puff sleeves, bishop sleeves, long glass sleeves and bagalbandi coats, with highlights of symmetry and asymmetry.

Published: 06th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

While the main surface ornamentation is attained through intricate kantha embroidery from West Bengal, the designer has also hand-painted and embellished the garments with beadwork and ari embroidery.

While the main surface ornamentation is attained through intricate kantha embroidery from West Bengal, the designer has also hand-painted and embellished the garments with beadwork and ari embroidery.

By Sharmi Adhikary
Express News Service

Satyajit Ray, whose films and fables have entertained a discerning audience the world over, would have turned 100 this year. While the intelligentsia shares interesting anecdotes, observations and essays on the Academy Award winner’s contribution to literature and cinema, his influence seems to have transcended to the sartorial space as well. For, in a one-of-a-kind tribute through demi-couture, Kolkata-based fashion designer Agnik Ghosh has amalgamated elements from Ray’s films Devi and Apur Sansar, and incorporated them in a new capsule collection which includes garments for both men and women for his label, Agnik Kolkata.

Agnik Ghosh

The silhouettes, inspired by 17th Century colonial clothing, have been achieved through ruching, pleating, smocking as well as puff sleeves, bishop sleeves, long glass sleeves and bagalbandi coats, with highlights of symmetry and asymmetry in the blouses, saris, kurtas and jackets. Textural experimentation involved the patchwork technique using both cotton and art silk. While the main surface ornamentation is attained through intricate kantha embroidery from West Bengal, the designer has also hand-painted and embellished the garments with beadwork and ari embroidery.

The young NIFT graduate, whose aim is to integrate fine arts into a wearable format, depicts the dichotomy showcased in Ray’s Devi—a celluloid take on Prabhat Kumar Mukhopadhyay’s fable—by playing with duality in colours, silhouettes and textures for the collection titled, Dawndo. “The film talked about religious superstition and dogmatism, where a woman, burdened by her father-in-law’s beliefs, constantly questions whether she is just a woman or a goddess. This capsule focuses on this dichotomy through juxtapositions,” explains Ghosh, adding, “We’ve used hues opposite in tonal quality (black, red and maroon pitted against beige and sandalwood) to signify rage, suffering, bondage, pain as well as peace, serenity, and freedom.” 

Here special mention must be made of his personal interpretations, which include the Rakta Lekha blouse, a conservative bishop style piece with a cutout at the back with Devi embroidered on the sheer fabric to depict both blood and flesh. The challenge, says Ghosh, was to replicate images from the film into 2D embroidery to enliven Doyamoyee’s face or Kalikinkar’s dream of his daughter-in-law transitioning into a goddess. But the designer has managed that with great aplomb. 

In the other range called Mayar Baadhon, Ghosh has painted scenes and montages from the film Apur Sansar on saris and blouses to depict the emotions rendered on screen. It tries to capture the essence of the film through intricate detailing, using monochromes. Dialogues, letters and monologues drawn out from the movie became part of the entire ensemble. For instance, letters that Apu’s wife wrote to him, references to his smoking, a close-up of the couple and the memorable last scene have been poetically translated on the garments through his handpainted designs. All in all, a beautiful celebration of Ray and Bengal that ought to find place in every cinema lover’s closet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyajit Ray Satyajit Ray birth anniversary
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp