Write and shine: Dots & Doodles' personalised stationery puts mojo back in the written word

Shilpi Madan By

In the age of garbled text messages and millennial acronyms, if you cherish the handwritten word, this one is for you. And if you wish to elevate your special moments by adding magic to your correspondence, how about stocking up on your own custom stationery wardrobe.

Life's personal experiences and moments are best told through the gift of a personal card or note, or recorded in a personal journal. Which is exactly what design studio Dots & Doodles is all about. "Each of our products is a reinforcement of your own decorative identity and personality stamp, and simultaneously reflective of the fun and illustrative style of our brand," says the brand’s co-founder, Krisha Seth.

From stationery for couples to tiny baby shower notes tagged "tea with mama-to-be" to journals cruising through busan blue and ikat red, art deco wine bags, flirty doodle books, cute sibling cards, chic personalised envelopes, bridal gift boxes, mini bride cards for a fun hen party, embossed silver pencils, floral geometrics and more, the Dots & Doodles' repertoire is bursting with quirky appeal.

"The COVID crisis has taught us to be better communicators. Bland, generic messages are passe. In the constantly frantic world of emails, texts, messenger pings and double blue ticks, the joy of writing and receiving a handwritten note is fast replacing an emoticon," says co-founder Yamini Gandhi.

To personalise your product, choose from the collection of classic-chic to modern or whimsical notecards that reflect your individual style. Then, add a personal touch with your name or message in a script or serif typeface. Click on checkout and your very own set of personalised items will be delivered to your doorstep.