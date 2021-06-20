STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Write and shine: Dots & Doodles' personalised stationery puts mojo back in the written word

Life's personal experiences and moments are best told through the gift of a personal card or note, or recorded in a personal journal.

Published: 20th June 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

Dots & Doodles

Dots & Doodles

In the age of garbled text messages and millennial acronyms, if you cherish the handwritten word, this one is for you. And if you wish to elevate your special moments by adding magic to your correspondence, how about stocking up on your own custom stationery wardrobe. 

Life's personal experiences and moments are best told through the gift of a personal card or note, or recorded in a personal journal. Which is exactly what design studio Dots & Doodles is all about. "Each of our products is a reinforcement of your own decorative identity and personality stamp, and simultaneously reflective of the fun and illustrative style of our brand," says the brand’s co-founder, Krisha Seth.

From stationery for couples to tiny baby shower notes tagged "tea with mama-to-be" to journals cruising through busan blue and ikat red, art deco wine bags, flirty doodle books, cute sibling cards, chic personalised envelopes, bridal gift boxes, mini bride cards for a fun hen party, embossed silver pencils, floral geometrics and more, the Dots & Doodles' repertoire is bursting with quirky appeal. 

"The COVID crisis has taught us to be better communicators. Bland, generic messages are passe. In the constantly frantic world of emails, texts, messenger pings and double blue ticks, the joy of writing and receiving a handwritten note is fast replacing an emoticon," says co-founder Yamini Gandhi.

To personalise your product, choose from the collection of classic-chic to modern or whimsical notecards that reflect your individual style. Then, add a personal touch with your name or message in a script or serif typeface. Click on checkout and your very own set of personalised items will be delivered to your doorstep.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dots and Doodles Stationery
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu lifts curbs on inter-district movement, public services to resume
'Psychic' Lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 games results
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp