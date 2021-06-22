Deck up in a Kalamkari

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The beauty of Telangana weaves is something that people cannot stop obsessing about. They are easy to style and make anyone look arty and classy. One of the most loved prints of all times has been the Kalamkari, which uptill now, was confined to the work and casual wear wardrobe.But with Covid-19 forcing us to downsize wedding guest lists, not many are opting to dress up in heavy outfits, but are going for lightweight numbers.

Rama Rabbapragada, the owner of Studio Rama who specialises in Kalamkari patterns, is more than happy to see the traditional print enter the wedding wardrobe. “While the bride needs to stand out in a heavy outfit, the guests can be dressed in more easy and light patterns. My collection presents the lighter side of designer wear,” Rama, who launches her collection on Tuesday, says.