Retail Renaissance: FabIndia provides for microcosm amid COVID-19 unlock

Shantanu David

Express News Service

Even as Delhi-NCR opens its stores and shoppers begin to stream back, the retail sector, having experienced a seismic shift, as with every other industry since 2020, is bracing for change. And while it may now be de rigueur to get everything from olive oil to yoga cushions to new devices with which to order more things from...some things are just meant to be chosen in person.

Fabindia, with a legacy dating back over six decades, and with hundreds stores present across India, and abroad, is aware of this and has prepared for the same and in doing so, providing a microcosm for the fashion retail industry.

"Retail is going through a very dynamic shift towards convenience, community and care. As we move forward, our focus will remain on our Experience Centres along with a strong push towards our shared values digital platform," shares Dipali Patwa, Chief of Brand & Community at Fabindia, who has been with the company for 15 months.

"We are no different from other brands, with up to 80 per cent of our sales having come from our brick-and-mortar stores earlier, to having pivoted to large digital growth in the last 15 months, to which we have been paying diligent focus," Dipali added.

That being said, Experience Centres (the brand’s flagship stores, which house their entire range) will continue to be a focus area, with Patwa noting, "Our focus even pre-COVID was to cater to our community's needs via our Experience Centres and we will continue to build on this initiative. Our next big focus will be on our shared values digital platform and enhancing our 360 digital-connect using social media, website, and our stores for a seamless consumer journey."

Another new step by the brand is its 'Shop-at-Home' white glove service. This alternate shopping experience allows customers to shop from the comfort of their homes by dialling 1800-100-1212. This number connects the customers to a personal shopper who helps them choose items of their choice, which are then delivered at the customers' doorstep while ensuring that all safety measures are adhered to.

Customers can indulge in this service using customised catalogues and look books, browsing collections that span apparel, accessories, household items and furniture without making a trip to the store. "Tapping into the millennial market, Fabindia will ensure the label brings out ensembles and accessories that appeal to all age groups," signs off Patwa, concluding, "Keeping in mind the changing consumer behaviour amidst a worldwide pandemic, the brand will cater to what the customer of today needs."