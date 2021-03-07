Namaste mugnier! Historic Swiss watch brand reaches India...

Express News Service By

Mugnier, the historic Swiss watch brand founded in 1786 by watchmaker Etienne Mugnier in France, has now come to India, thanks to ecommerce-based direct selling company, QNET.

Three new collections under the revived Mugnier brand for its India market have been introduced by QNET, which include Semper (classic), Mode (fashion) and Invictus (sports). In a first of its kind initiative for a Swiss watch brand, these timepieces will be assembled in a high-tech facility in India in line with the government’s Make in India campaign.

Mugnier aims to launch six-to-eight new models in India in the next 24 months, priced between Rs 86,000 and Rs 1,80,000.