Book this Cookroom

More like a library than a kitchen, the Neo Salon unit is the perfect modern kitchen for hosting and entertaining.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:00 AM

Neo Salon kitchen

Neo Salon kitchen

Is it a library? Is it a kitchen? 

Bit of both, actually. Nolte, one of the world’s largest makers of German kitchens and bedrooms, has come up with its latest offering - the Neo Salon kitchen - that has just been introduced in India by Delhi-based luxury lifestyle company, EtreLuxe India. 

More like a library than a kitchen, the Neo Salon unit is the perfect modern kitchen for hosting and entertaining. Highly functional, yet aesthetically pleasing, its open shelf element of modular panels blends harmoniously with the cabinet elements in Kansas oak with pattern fronts, and an additional glass module in between.

The island modules also feature a 900mm high carcass ensuring a perfect combination of storage space, ergonomics and design. The fronts consist of glass mirrors with a recessed handle trim in polished chrome to ensure a perfectly undisturbed look. 

The 12mm thick glass white worktop assures the high value of the materials. A basic complement of non-slip mats, cutlery organisers, plate holders and boxes is already included.

Embodying understated elegance, while balancing modernity with tradition, its larder units and appliance housings have digital printed doors in a pattern motif that harmonises outstandingly with the carcass in Kansas oak.

