Pastoral pleasures: How cottagecore celebrates anything but artisnal

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

This stay-home period has birthed a new generation of homemakers desiring to return to a slower way of life. So it’s no surprise that the latest interior trend to hit the decor scene, cottagecore, is reflective of the simple lifestyle many of us have embraced during the pandemic. But what exactly is cottagecore, and why is it suddenly so popular?

According to Wikipedia, it is an aesthetic that celebrates a return to traditional skills and crafts such as foraging, baking and pottery, and is related to similar nostalgic aesthetic movements such as the grandmillennial style. But unlike grandmillenial, cottagecore is far less about elaborate living and far more about simple living in harmony with nature. Rather than chintzy and twee, cottagecore, while still extremely floral, is also the vision of idyllic country living.

Explains Bengaluru-based designer Mansi Khosla, "With many of us retreating to our homes and discovering our passion for knitting or sewing, cooking, baking or propagating plants, a new aesthetic has emerged - the cottagecore trend - which celebrates anything artisanal, shining a light on handmade crafts and reassuring traditions. The look draws inspiration from the English countryside - think lush botanical motifs, flouncy florals and natural materials such as wool and linen."

A far cry from Scandi and minimalist as well, there is no denying that this trend is comforting, nostalgic and homely - things we all craved a little more in the pandemic year. "Cottagecore feels like a comfort blanket, taking us back to the nostalgia of childhood years, a yearning for days gone by. In the face of unpredictable times, we look for reliability and a safe, comfortable living space. This rose-tinted, romanticised view of country living does just that," adds Rajni Kanoria of Kolkata-based Homez for You.

To get the look, layer a combination of vintage chic and antique furniture and accessories. It’s all about creating comfort, charm and a back-to-nature space. Focus on florals, neutral shades and natural textures. Incorporate subtly printed, natural fabrics for furnishings, style pattern on pattern and get out your old tea cosies and floral table runners. Decoupage, distressed paint and soft colour washes work well here.

Followers of this trend also embrace the great outdoors and practical living, with a hint of whimsy and enchantment - think dried herbs and meadow flowers alongside modern items to avoid stuffy interiors, foraged woodland finds as home decor, and home-sewn cross stitches for wall hangings. And for those who have honed their DIY abilities over the past year, this trend allows you to show off your new-found creative skills as well.