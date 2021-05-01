STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Homebound with tech, Netflix and plants

Around April 10-11, my husband started having a sl ight cough and cold, followed by fever, and immediately isolated himself.

Piplani has been spending her time gardening

By Ornella D'Souza
Express News Service

Around April 10-11, my husband started having a slight cough and cold, followed by fever, and immediately isolated himself. Next day, I experienced body aches, then fever, and shortly after, tested positive. My husband and I isolated in separate rooms.

My initial reaction was more of distress, then worry, then irritation... A lot of my friends said 'You took so many precautions, yet you got it' because I had been very particular about social distancing, frequently used sanitizers and washed hands, wore a mask all the time. But with this virus, you never know who might catch it. Initially, it was difficult to manage with fatigue, lethargy, and no house helps.

Thankfully, my parents and relatives sent food over, and later we opted for a dabba service. It is very important to keep your thoughts in place. Try to stay away from negative news related to the pandemic. Instead, try to meditate, read or just connect with friends and family as they keep your spirits high. I am grateful for the video and phone calls with my family and friends as it kept my mind occupied.

My husband was a big mental support. We ate our meals together at a distance, discussed our symptoms, kept track of each other, and did the household chores together. My mom called all the time to check up on me, and sent reminders for my nutrition intake, steam inhalation and to keep calm through it all. I spent the time watching Netflix, reading, watering my plants.

Thanks to technology, I could manage everything with my team and clients through mails, calls and messages, in such unprecedented times. But frankly, there were times when it all got tiring, and you just didn’t want to do anything, just rest and relax. I came out of isolation yesterday, and my suggestions on beating Corona are take your medicines on time, get tests done, and stay hydrated.

Joshika Kapoor Piplani (35), Brand Consultant, Vasant Kunj - As told to Ornella D’Souza

