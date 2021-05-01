Take a breather

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resolving the problem of oxygen, Oxygize, has come up with portable oxygen cans and oximeters for global use.

By Express News Service

Resolving the problem of oxygen, Oxygize, has come up with portable oxygen cans and oximeters for global use. Oxygize portable oxygen cans support you with its 100 per cent pure oxygen infused with a variety of essential oils for your wellbeing. All you need to do is take a few deep breaths from the recreational canister and feel as fresh as a summer breeze ready to take on the world.

These portable cans are easy to carry and compact enough to fit in your bags or even your purse. They come in different flavours including Oxygize Citrus, Oxygize Natural, Oxygize Peppermint and Oxygize Stress, each with its own health benefits. “With the ongoing pandemic, we believe in providing people with a pure product at affordable prices.

Our vision to make oxygen accessible to all has helped us attain our goal better than ever before while giving back to the community in times of distress,” states Divya Chawla, Founder and Director at Oxygize. Oxygize canisters are available in Delhi NCR and you can order them online from the comfort of your home.

"One Oxygen canister gives you 150 breaths. People with mild symptoms of COVID-19 or having issues in breathing while walking can use these conveniently. It is also recommended for regular smokers, who have been tested positive for COVID-19," explains Chawla.

"It is very important to have portable oxygen cans for each one of us, given the current COVID-19 situation. I purchased five cans the other day for my brother since the oxygen cylinder he needed was taking time to reach. The delivery was super quick and efficient," says Upasana Kaura, a resident of Shalimar Bagh.

Order at: The canister is available on amazon.in and other online portals as well as the company website (oxygize.in/) at Rs 750. At the office address (B-283, Pocket B, Okhla Phase -1, Okhla Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110020) it is available for Rs 450 per canister. You can also order on their Insta page: instagram. com/oxygize_oxygen

Oximeters for global use
Oxygize’s easyto- use oximeters are available all across Delhi NCR and you can order them online from the comfort of your home.

Portable Oxygen Can
These convenient cans support you with 100 per cent pure oxygen infused with a variety of essential oils for your wellbeing.

